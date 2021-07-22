Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
The Guardian

Greensill could yet cause problems for Boris Johnson

By Rajeev Syal
Posted by 
The Guardian
The Guardian
 12 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4E2V9U_0b4sQ8te00
Boris Johnson Photograph: UK Parliament/Jessica Taylor/PA

The appointment of Nigel Boardman to head an inquiry into how Lex Greensill lobbied for access to public loan schemes in Downing Street came at an acutely embarrassing moment for Boris Johnson. The stench of sleaze had reached some of his most senior ministers.

David Cameron, Johnson’s Etonian rival and political sparring partner, had been disclosed as a paid lobbyist for a firm whose collapse threatened thousands of jobs in the steel industry.

Related: Why was the Greensill review commissioned and what did it find?

At the height of the first wave of the coronavirus pandemic, the former prime minister had lobbied junior ministers, civil servants and cabinet ministers, including the chancellor, Rishi Sunak, and then health secretary Matt Hancock, for access to public lending schemes – safe in the knowledge that, if successful, he stood to make more than £40m.

As the scandal unfolded, it emerged that the Cabinet Office under Francis Maude, who is now advising Johnson on Whitehall, had allowed senior civil servants to simultaneously moonlight for Greensill .

Announcing a fully independent inquiry in mid-April, Johnson said Boardman would have “carte blanche” to recommend changes to lobbying rules and could examine official documents.

But suspicions that the report could be a stitch-up – and a handy way of taking the heat out of a growing cronyism and corruption scandal – were raised immediately.

The terms of reference of the inquiry remained narrowly focused on “the development use of supply chain finance in government” and avoided the actual problem of lobbying.

Testimony would remain in private and Boardman had no powers to summon witnesses.

And then there were Boardman’s close links to a government department at the centre of the Greensill scandal. The Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS), where Boardman was a non-executive director, had asked for multiple “progress” updates on Greensill’s application to the coronavirus large business interruption loan scheme.

It also emerged that Boardman, the son of a Conservative minister, had been a member of the party until the turn of the century and had once stood for election to Islington council.

Senior civil servants began to fear the worst when Suzanne Heywood , the widow of Jeremy Heywood, was told by Boardman that neither she nor a third party would be allowed to give evidence to the inquiry on his behalf.

Evidence unearthed by Boardman shows that Heywood did help Greensill access the very heart of government. In one telling email, the former cabinet secretary emailed a colleague saying: “Lex is giving huge amounts of his personal time to HMG and needs occasional use of No 10 to host senior business people.

“Let’s discuss tonight if u have reservations”.

In his report, Boardman’s conclusions regarding lobbying have prompted transparency campaigners to wonder if he had observed the same events.

“Engagement between government and a wide range of interested parties, which many refer to as ‘lobbying’, is vital to the proper functioning of democracy,” Boardman said.

“It can provide decision-makers with insights and data, and enables governments to understand the impact of public policy on those it may affect. It is fundamental that legislators and the executive listen to the voters.”

Questions remain unanswered as to which minister gave permission to Heywood to allow Greensill into Whitehall , why Sunak, Hancock and others were so willing to accept calls from Cameron lobbying on Greensill’s behalf, and whether the rules around lobbying and transparency need to be tightened.

Parliamentary inquiries into the Greensill affair will rumble on. William Wragg, the Conservative chair of the public administration and constitutional affairs committee, is expected to call Boardman himself to give evidence about the prime minister’s independent review. While his government has escaped criticism in this report, Greensill could yet cause problems for Johnson.

Comments / 1

The Guardian

The Guardian

8K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Corruption#Uk#Uk Parliament#Etonian#The Cabinet Office#Conservative#Islington Council#Hmg
Related
WorldThe Guardian

Third day of protests in Delhi over alleged rape of nine-year-old girl

The alleged rape and murder of a nine-year-old girl from India’s lowest caste has sparked a third day of protests in the capital, in the latest case to spotlight the country’s high levels of sexual violence. Hundreds of demonstrators took to the streets in Delhi on Tuesday holding banners reading...
AccidentsThe Guardian

Five-year-old boy dies after head injury at Fenwick department store

A five-year-old boy has died after suffering a head injury at a department store. The youngster was taken to hospital in a critical condition after the incident in Fenwick on Colchester’s high street on 27 July. Essex police said officers were called by the ambulance service at about 11.30am and...
PoliticsTelegraph

Scots’ dislike of Boris Johnson should not blind them to the Union’s merits

Perhaps an Englishman bearing the name of Johnson will always struggle to find a warm welcome in Scotland, given the notoriously acerbic sentiments of the great doctor. On a visit to the Highlands in 1776 he declared that “the noblest prospect which a Scotchman ever sees is the high road that leads him to England”. That was one of his more charitable observations.
PoliticsPosted by
newschain

Boris Johnson to meet Belarusian opposition leader

Belarusian opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya will meet Boris Johnson on Tuesday as international pressure mounts on the Minsk regime. The treatment of Olympic sprinter Krystsina Tsimanouskaya has focused attention on Alexander Lukashenko’s autocratic rule. Tsimanouskaya has been granted a visa by Poland after saying she feared for her safety at...
EducationPosted by
Daily Mail

Boris Johnson 'had no plan' for school chaos: Prime Minister told officials 'not to make contingencies' for education system during Covid pandemic, report claims

Boris Johnson told officials 'not to make contingency plans' for school chaos during the pandemic, a report claims. The Institute for Government (IfG) has published claims from an anonymous No 10 insider who said Mr Johnson gave a 'clear steer' not to make plans to manage school closures and exam cancellations as he feared this would make them more likely.
U.K.Telegraph

Boris Johnson spurns Nicola Sturgeon’s summit invitation

Boris Johnson has snubbed Nicola Sturgeon by turning down her invitation to meet during his trip to Scotland. The SNP leader wrote to the Prime Minister on Monday suggesting a summit at her Bute House residence in Edinburgh, where he was met with boos from nationalist crowds and left by a back door the last time he visited.
U.K.The Independent

He may have failed to make the grade, but Boris Johnson cannot get rid of Gavin Williamson

Somewhat overshadowed by the dramatic slump in the prime minister’s approval ratings among Conservative Party activists earlier this week is the continuing disappointing showing for the education secretary, Gavin Williamson. Much has been made of the “swing” in Boris Johnson’s net approval ratings, down about 40 per cent to 2.4 per cent, thanks to his hypocrisy over self-isolation, by-election results and a lack of direction in his government.
Travelinews.co.uk

Travel updates: Boris Johnson scraps plans for new amber watchlist after Cabinet revolt

Boris Johnson has bowed to pressure and scrapped plans for an amber watchlist travel category after a revolt by several members of his Cabinet and backbench MPs. The Prime Minister was mulling whether to introduce the new tier to the Government’s traffic light system to warn people that their destination could shift quickly from amber to red, which would require quarantining in a hotel.
PoliticsPosted by
The Independent

Boris Johnson news – live: PM’s Bullingdon Club ‘chum’ picked for sleaze watchdog from 173 candidates

Out of 173 candidates, the government selected a Bullingdon Club “chum” of Boris Johnson’s to act as sleaze watchdog, a minister has revealed.Ewen Fergusson, a member of Oxford’s infamous dining club at the same time as the prime minister, was given the role last month.In an answer to a written parliamentary question from Labour, Cabinet office minister Chloe Smith said that the government had received 173 applications for the two vacancies on the committee; the applications were “carefully considered” and ultimately Mr Fergusson was appointed.Deputy Labour leader Angela Rayner told The Independent: “Being Boris Johnson’s chum from the Bullingdon...
TravelTravel Weekly

Boris Johnson promises ‘simple’ international travel system

The prime minister has vowed to deliver a “simple” and “user-friendly” system for international travel following criticism of the introduction of an ‘amber watchlist’. Boris Johnson faced a backlash from some backbench Conservative MPs today, following on from transport select committee chairman Huw Merriman saying an amber watchlist would be...
PoliticsPosted by
Daily Mirror

Boris Johnson's Bullingdon club 'chum' selected out of 173 applicants for sleaze watchdog

Boris Johnson faces fresh accusations of cronyism after it emerged his old Bullingdon Club pal was selected from a staggering 173 applicants to sit on a key sleaze watchdog. Ewen Fergusson, who was pictured alongside David Cameron and the PM in the infamous 1987 snap of the elite Oxford University dining club, was handed a five-year term on the Committee on Standards in Public Life last month.
Politicsinews.co.uk

A potential Universal Credit uplift rebellion shows the downside of Boris Johnson’s healthy majority

A large Parliamentary majority can have some counterintuitive effects: if anything, it increases the prospect of backbenchers disobeying their whips. The latest example under Boris Johnson’s premiership has come this week, with pushback against the expected withdrawal of the temporary increase in Universal Credit. Steve Baker, MP for Wycombe, called for the £20 uplift to remain, and for an overhaul of the Universal Credit system to reduce waiting times. Other MPs have suggested they’ll oppose the withdrawal too.
PoliticsPosted by
The Independent

The Tory awkward squad have moved on to the subject of poverty – so expect another Boris Johnson U-turn

Over the past few years, the Tory Party’s right wing clique of troublemakers have made not just one name for themselves but several. Not that long ago, they were simply the ERG – the European Research Group – but so successful were they, and somewhat to their own surprise, at forcing through a far more right-wing version of Brexit than even Nigel Farage had ever dared to dream, that further research groups have since been spawned.
PoliticsPosted by
The Independent

Passports, planning, and plummeting popularity: Boris Johnson’s summer of discontent

Boris Johnson is facing an anxious summer recess with Tory rebellions brewing on a raft of issues, and collapsing personal support among Conservative party members.Despite a vast Commons majority the prime minister is juggling showdowns with his MPs on issues including planning reforms, Universal Credit cuts, vaccine passports and cuts to overseas aid.It comes after Mr Johnson's personal rating among members of his own party took a nosedive, down 36 per cent to just 3 percent, according to a straw poll by the ConservativeHome website.Of the issue confronting Mr Johnson, it is his planning reforms that are alienating the most...

Comments / 1

Community Policy