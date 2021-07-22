Cancel
Florida State

Penguin habitat reopening delayed following several deaths at Florida Aquarium

10 Tampa Bay
10 Tampa Bay
 12 days ago
Editor's note: T he penguins photographed above are not from the Florida Aquarium.

The penguin exhibit at the Florida Aquarium is still closed following the deaths of seven penguins earlier this month.

While the aquarium still doesn't know what caused the deaths, they assure that the animal care team and veterinarians are working hard to take care of their remaining penguin colony and understand what happened.

At this time, the aquarium is delaying the public reopening of the penguin habitat with no official reopening date in sight.

On July 8, it was reported that a handful of penguins at the Florida Aquarium were found dead, aquarium officials said.

The aquarium maintains that its commitment to saving African penguins from extinction remains strong. They have cared for a colony of African penguins since 2006.

