New York Mets ace Jacob deGrom resumes throwing

By Sportsnaut
Posted by 
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 12 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2e5Q33_0b4sPqAo00

New York Mets ace Jacob deGrom resumed throwing at Citi Field on Thursday morning as he works to come back from forearm tightness.

The Mets placed the right-hander on the 10-day injured list Sunday and manager Luis Rojas said at the time that deGrom would not throw again until the discomfort was gone. The IL designation was retroactive to July 15.

The 33-year-old deGrom, who last pitched on July 7, is having a brilliant but injury-plagued season. The two-time National League Cy Young Award winner is 7-2 with a 1.08 ERA in 15 starts, having struck out 146 batters and allowing just 40 hits and 11 walks in 92 innings.

The four-time All-Star has dealt with various health setbacks, including right flexor and right shoulder injuries. He skipped this month’s All-Star Game in Denver to spend time with family and rest for the season’s second half.

–Field Level Media

