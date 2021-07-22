Cancel
MLB

Oddsmakers boost Vladimir Guerrero Jr. in American League MVP race

By Sportsnaut
 12 days ago

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has closed the gap in the American League MVP race on Shohei Ohtani, who remains the overwhelming favorite for the award with oddsmakers.

The 22-year-old Guerrero is batting .329 with 32 home runs and 79 RBIs for the Toronto Blue Jays. That includes 12 home runs and 27 RBIs in his past 30 games.

BetMGM boosted Guerrero to +210 in the AL MVP race with Xander Bogaerts of the Boston Red Sox in third (+4000) and four players tied at +5000.

Ohtani continues to hold a comfortable lead in MVP futures odds at -300.

At FanDuel the race is tighter with Ohtani (-290) ahead of Guerrero at +210.

The Los Angeles Angels’ two-way phenom has a .274 batting average with 34 home runs and 74 RBIs, plus a record of 4-1 and a 3.21 ERA in 14 starts on the mound. Ohtani has 95 strikeouts on the season, including 12 in his past two starts. He has allowed only two earned runs in his two July starts.

Cleveland Indians third baseman Jose Ramirez, Blue Jays infielder Marcus Semien, Angels outfielder Mike Trout and Oakland Athletics first baseman Matt Olson all have +5000 odds at BetMGM.

–Field Level Media

