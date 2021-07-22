Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

EXO's D.O. rides a bike in 'Rose' music video teaser

By Annie Martin
Posted by 
UPI News
UPI News
 12 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3obkYb_0b4sOvPO00

July 22 (UPI) -- South Korean singer D.O. is giving a glimpse of his new music video.

The 28-year-old K-pop star, a member of the boy band EXO, shared a preview Thursday of his video for the song "Rose."

The teaser shows D.O. leaving his house and riding a bike through town on a sunny day.

"Rose" is the title track from D.O.'s debut solo EP, Empathy. D.O. will release the mini album and the full "Rose" music video July 26.

D.O. released a mood sampler for Empathy earlier this month that shows him experiencing writer's block while at home.

The singer shared a new mood sampler Wednesday that shows him presenting a bouquet of flowers from behind his back.

EXO also consists of Xiumin, Suho, Lay, Baekhyun, Chen, Chanyeol, Kai and Sehun. The group last released the EP Don't Fight the Feeling in June.

Comments / 0

UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
154K+
Followers
37K+
Post
54M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Xiumin
Person
Suho
Person
Baekhyun
Person
Kai
Person
Chanyeol
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Video#Exo#Bike#Exo#South Korean
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
Place
Asia
News Break
Music
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Theater & DanceNew York Post

Tinashe drops sexy music video for new single ‘Bouncin’

Trampoline choreography might be the latest thing to beat. Tinashe caused a social media commotion when she dropped a suggestive, sexy music video for her latest single, “Bouncin’,” on Wednesday. “I been sendin’ dirty pics/Hope they make it to the Cloud,” Tinashe sings in the hot video, although the lurid...
WorldPosted by
UPI News

Dreamcatcher releases new EP, 'BEcause' music video

July 30 (UPI) -- South Korean girl group Dreamcatcher is back with new music. The K-pop stars released the special EP Summer Holiday and a music video for the song "BEcause" on Friday. The "BEcause" video shows the members of Dreamcatcher take over a spooky hotel. The group is also...
Theater & DanceNewsweek

BTS Unveils Video for New Song 'Permission to Dance'

The music video for the new BTS song "Permission to Dance" was unveiled Friday. The song is among the tracks featured in the band's new Butter CD single, which was also released on July 9. The new music video was released on the YouTube channel of Hybe Labels, the parent...
Musicallkpop.com

EXO's D.O makes long-awaited solo debut through summery sweet MV for 'Rose'

On July 26 KST, the EXO member unveiled his first solo album 'Empathy,' featuring title track "Rose." "Rose" is an upbeat acoustic guitar-driven song perfect for summer, with a melody D.O has described as "an easy one that anyone can sing along with." When writing the single, he hoped to channel the same comforting mood felt by fans through his hit SM Station single "That's Okay," which he released for fans upon his military enlistment.
Beauty & FashionYour EDM

Wax Motif Drops Vibey Music Video For His Latest Hedonistic Single, “Thrills” ft. Jaxon Rose

Fresh off his rave-ready collab, “Need You” alongside Russian duo Phlegmatic Dogs, Aussie sensation Wax Motif dropped the next release pulled from his highly anticipated artist album back in June. He linked up with singer and guitarist of the four-piece Sunrose band, Jaxon Rose, on “Thrills,” a low-slung R&B-flecked house number penned about chasing highs in a hedonistic Hollywood fashion.
Theater & DancePosted by
UPI News

Seventeen shares 'Anyone' dance practice video

July 15 (UPI) -- South Korean boy band Seventeen has released a dance practice video for its song "Anyone." The K-pop group shared a video Thursday that gives a behind-the-scenes look at a rehearsal for the song. The video shows the members of Seventeen performing the "Anyone" choreography in a...
Musicallkpop.com

Jeon So Mi is the star of a teen drama in colorful and quirky 'DUMB DUMB' MV

On August 2 KST, the solo artist came back with with her third single "DUMB DUMB," produced by hitmaker Teddy, who also collaborated with her on "What You Waiting For" and "Birthday." The single is a fun summer track with a surprise EDM-style twist at the chorus, showcasing Jeon So Mi's talents in both pop singing and sing-song rap style. The music video shows her attending a high school similar to one seen in a teen drama, where she sings to a football player who needs to stop being so 'DUMB DUMB' and step up in their relationship.
WorldNME

SISTAR’s Hyolyn and Dasom to reunite on brand-new song

SISTAR members Hyolyn and Dasom are set to reunite in order to release new music for the first time since the group’s disbandment in 2017. Earlier Today (August 2), South Korean broadcaster MBC reported that the duo have been chosen to release a track for the August instalment of Contents Lab VIVO’s ‘How To Spend 2021 Well’ project. Proceeds from the project will reportedly be donated to those affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.
WorldNME

EXO’s D.O. unveils MV teaser for ‘Rose’ from his solo album ‘Empathy’

D.O. of K-pop boyband EXO has shared a teaser for the upcoming music video for ‘Rose’, from his solo album ‘Empathy’. South Korean news outlet Yonhap News Agency reported that ‘Rose’ will be an acoustic folk song with a light and refreshing guitar rhythm. The lyrics, which will depict a “fresh love story”, were penned by D.O himself.
Theater & DanceHuffingtonPost

Normani Drops Sizzling New Music Video For 'Wild Side' Featuring Cardi B

Normani released her new song, “Wild Side” featuring Cardi B, and an accompanying music video early Friday morning, much to the excitement of her fans. The singer’s new single comes two years after her popular 2019 hit, “Motivation.” She had been teasing the new track, which samples instrumentals from Aaliyah’s “One in a Million,” for months.
WorldPosted by
UPI News

Mamamoo's Solar, Moonbyul share sunny 'Promise U' music video

July 28 (UPI) -- South Korean singers Solar and Moonbyul are back with new music. The K-pop stars, both members of the girl group Mamamoo, released a single and music video for the song "Promise U" on Wednesday. The "Promise U" video shows Solar and Moonbyul performing together on sunny...
Celebritiesallkpop.com

AKMU unveil a unique poster teaser for the upcoming music video for "Stupid Love Song (with Crush)" from their new collaboration album 'Next Episode'

AKMU (Akdong Musician) has revealed a unique poster for the music video release for the track "Stupid Love Song (with Crush)." The poster shows a blue illustration with a pink character singing while holding the mic. Just as it was reported, every track from AKMU's new collaboration album 'Next Episode' will have a music video.
Theater & Dancepapermag.com

Ariana and the Rose's 'Every Body' Is 'Dance Music Catharsis'

Nightlife is finally beginning to shine again — especially in New York City where the industry is life blood — and Ariana and the Rose wants to spotlight all the colorful personalities that are bringing everything back, post-lockdown. The synth-pop artist's new single, "Every Body," is an electric invitation to...
CelebritiesSoompi

Watch: WJSN’s Dawon And Yeonjung Feature On Goo Jun Yeop (DJ Koo)’s Performance On “Immortal Songs”

WJSN’s Dawon and Yeonjung made a special appearance on KBS’s “Immortal Songs.”. The July 17 episode was Part 2 of the show’s “Summer Gayo Daejeon” special, pitting guests from “Gayo Top 10” against guests from “Music Bank.” (“Gayo Top 10” was the predecessor to “Music Bank” and aired from 1981 to 1998.) Performing this week were NRG, HYNN, Hong Kyung Min, Goo Jun Yeop (DJ Koo), Shin Seung Tae and Jaeha, and N.Flying.

Comments / 0

Community Policy