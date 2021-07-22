Cancel
Panthers' Christian McCaffrey: Ready for three-down workload

CBS Sports
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePanthers offensive coordinator Joe Brady said McCaffrey's injuries from last season shouldn't affect his 2021 workload, Jonathan Alexander of the Charlotte Observer reports. McCaffrey had a strong track record of durability prior to last year, and he returned healthy for the offseason program this spring after battling a series of injuries in 2020. The Panthers did use a fourth-round pick on running back Chuba Hubbard, but they also let Mike Davis sign with the division-rival Falcons, leaving McCaffrey as the only running back on the roster with significant NFL experience. It sounds like he'll be in his usual three-down role Week 1, locked in as a high-end RB1 for fantasy managers.

