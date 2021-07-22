Omaha Police suggest more victims possible after child sexual assault suspect arrested

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha and Council Bluffs police arrested a man suspected of sexually abusing a child, and say there may be more victims who have not yet come forward. Dennis E. Smith, 36, was taken into custody after a juvenile told police they had been sexually assaulted near 44th and Dodge streets, OPD said in a news release Thursday. He was in Pottawattamie County Jail on Thursday awaiting extradition to Omaha as a fugitive from justice.