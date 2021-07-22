Cancel
Omaha, NE

Omaha Police suggest more victims possible after child sexual assault suspect arrested

By Gina Dvorak, Kevin Westhues
WOWT
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha and Council Bluffs police arrested a man suspected of sexually abusing a child, and say there may be more victims who have not yet come forward. Dennis E. Smith, 36, was taken into custody after a juvenile told police they had been sexually assaulted near 44th and Dodge streets, OPD said in a news release Thursday. He was in Pottawattamie County Jail on Thursday awaiting extradition to Omaha as a fugitive from justice.

