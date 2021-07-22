Contra Costa County health officials urge employers to require COVID-19 vaccinations
Health officers representing Contra Costa, San Francisco and Santa Clara counties are urging employers to require that their workers are fully vaccinated. In a joint statement, the health officials for the three counties cited rising COVID-19 cases, including the rapid spread of the Delta variant, as “leaving unvaccinated individuals at risk for serious illness and death.” Local and national data “show that fully vaccinated people are far less likely to catch COVID-19 or require hospitalization than people who are unvaccinated,” the health officers said.richmondstandard.com
