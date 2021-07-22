Contra Costa County health officials urge employers to require COVID-19 vaccinations

Delta Variant Twice as Transmissible as Novel Coronavirus. The COVID-19 vaccines are effective in preventing serious disease. Unvaccinated persons are more likely to get infected and spread the virus which is transmitted through the air and concentrates indoors. About 15% of our population remains without the option for vaccination (children under 12 years old are not yet eligible) and risk for COVID-19 exposure and infection will remain until we reach full community immunity.