Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Minnesota State

1 dead following single-car crash in St. Paul

Posted by 
KARE 11
KARE 11
 12 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZXJJh_0b4sNdjL00

A 19-year-old woman is dead after the car she was riding in left the roadway in St. Paul early Thursday.

The Minnesota State Patrol website says Shaterries Monique Barlow was in the passenger seat of a 2022 Kia Forte around 12:30 a.m. when the vehicle went off Shepard Road near the exit to southbound I-35E and crashed.

Barlow suffered fatal injuries and was declared dead at Regions Hospital. Troopers on the scene say she was not wearing a seatbelt.

The driver of the Kia, a 19-year-old woman from Detroit Lakes, suffered non-life threatening injuries and was treated at Regions. The State Patrol says alcohol was involved in the crash.

Comments / 3

KARE 11

KARE 11

Minneapolis, MN
11K+
Followers
5K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Minneapolis and St. Paul local news

 https://www.kare11.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Saint Paul, MN
Crime & Safety
Saint Paul, MN
Accidents
Local
Minnesota Traffic
State
Minnesota State
City
Detroit Lakes, MN
City
Saint Paul, MN
Saint Paul, MN
Traffic
Local
Minnesota Accidents
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Detroit#Regions Hospital#Kia#The State Patrol
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Traffic Accidents
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Accidents
Related

Comments / 3

Community Policy