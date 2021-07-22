1 dead following single-car crash in St. Paul

A 19-year-old woman is dead after the car she was riding in left the roadway in St. Paul early Thursday.

The Minnesota State Patrol website says Shaterries Monique Barlow was in the passenger seat of a 2022 Kia Forte around 12:30 a.m. when the vehicle went off Shepard Road near the exit to southbound I-35E and crashed.

Barlow suffered fatal injuries and was declared dead at Regions Hospital. Troopers on the scene say she was not wearing a seatbelt.

The driver of the Kia, a 19-year-old woman from Detroit Lakes, suffered non-life threatening injuries and was treated at Regions. The State Patrol says alcohol was involved in the crash.