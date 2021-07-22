Just Listed: Mid-Century Split-Level in Rydal

Over the past year, as I drove down Tilghman Island Rd for appointments to tour properties that became Houses of the Week, one house caught my eye and I enjoyed watching the construction progress of this American Four-Square’s meticulous transformation. The house had once belonged to a prominent merchant whose two-story balloon frame house, built by a shipwright in 1904, had fallen into disrepair after many years. Clues of its roots in American Foursquare vernacular architecture still remained and its most notable detail was a radius wall at the top of the original staircase that became a fundamental design element, or architectural signature, throughout the house. The design was also inspired by the owner’s architectural schooling in Italy and extensive sojourns in the Caribbean, Bermuda and the Adirondacks. He now calls Tilghman home and appreciates its rich history and mix of watermen and residents.