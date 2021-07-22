Just Listed: Mid-Century Split-Level in Rydal

The townhouse you have been waiting for! Unbelievable location in the heart of Madison Park, Arboretum, and Washington Park. Natural daylight floods this gorgeous 2 bed/2.5 bath home with soaring vaulted ceilings and a master suite that has tiger bamboo floors, skylights, dual vanities, and it encompasses the entire top floor! Open main level with gourmet kitchen with eating space and a lovely living/dining area. A zen-like private patio/backyard is on the lower level just off the guest suite. Easy work from home! Many recent improvements including high end kitchen appliances, H2O tank, and furnace. 1 car garage. 85 WalkScore with shops, restaurants, Arboretum hiking, p-patch gardening, all within steps of this amazing in-city oasis. No HOA dues!
Comments / 0