MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Shocking video showing a Miami Beach officer tackling a person videotaping the rough arrest that resulted in five officers being charged with first-degree battery and an ordinance recently passed by the commission arguably justifies the behavior. “When you look at the ordinance and looking at the three elements is trying to prevent, the first one deals with interrupting, hindering, and interfering with law enforcement. We can understand that,” said retired police officer Ignacio M. Alvarez. For 25 years, Alvarez was in law enforcement. Now, an attorney, he says he agrees with efforts to help officers secure a crime...