TRISHES has a highly unique style that is a refreshing escape from the ordinary and mundane. Through looping and vocal effects, her distinct sound sets her apart from the rest. Unveiling her latest offering “Venom”, it possesses that same rare quality fans have come to know and love. The track is a fiery account of growing up with underlying anger due to consistent unfair treatment. As a woman of color these dynamics can come into play. Constantly on the defense, the intoxicating tune beautifully illustrates a deadly sharp tongue. The powerful piece is inspired by her South Asian roots. With colorful chanting and charismatic vocals, listeners cannot help but be hypnotized.