Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Santa Cruz, CA

Santa Cruz health experts discuss vaccinations

By Jonathan Sarabia
Posted by 
KION News Channel 5/46
KION News Channel 5/46
 12 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fLxIG_0b4sMnfE00

SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, Calif. (KION) Santa Cruz County healthcare leaders gathered today to provide an update on the fight against the pandemic. Health experts are encouraging all eligible residents who haven’t gotten vaccinated to do so.

“This is the proper time if you haven't done it to protect yourself and everyone that you care about,” said Dr. Nan Mickiewicz with Dignity Health.

Dr.Steven Sayler with Watsonville Community Hospital said support from the community is needed to help our front-line workers.

However, they are also encouraging residents to continue getting tested. Health experts are using genome sequencing to track down those variants of the virus. Santa Cruz County said they're doing this in three ways.

First, the state randomly selects 10 % of all positive cases to get sequenced and passes that information to counties.

The second is a process for testing specific samples for those who are at high risk such as those hospitalized or who had recent international travel, said Dr. Gail Newel

"We must assume that we, like most of California, have the Delta variant present in a majority of our cases,” said Dr. Newel.

UC Santa Cruz is also doing its part by sequencing samples collected from their own testing site. Something they're also doing for the state.

“It generally takes us two weeks to get the results after we submit a sample,” said Dr. Newel. “So we're always lagging behind on what's actually happening. So we're working with estimates.”

The expected increase in federal and state funds should help with more lab testing and also whole genome sequencing, she also said.

The Delta variant is considered the most dominant of all variants statewide. 80% of covid-19 cases are from this variant as the test positivity rate continues to climb in California.

The update comes as some Bay area counties are looking to have employers require their employees to be vaccinated. But Monterey, San Benito, and Santa Cruz County leaders tell me they will not ask employers to enforce a vaccine mandate on employees.

The post Santa Cruz health experts discuss vaccinations appeared first on KION546 .

Comments / 1

KION News Channel 5/46

KION News Channel 5/46

Monterey, CA
1K+
Followers
539
Post
275K+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Monterey and Salinas, CA from KION News Channel 5/46.

 https://kion546.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California COVID-19 Vaccines
State
California State
County
Santa Cruz County, CA
Santa Cruz, CA
Health
Santa Cruz County, CA
Government
Local
California Health
City
Santa Cruz, CA
Local
California Government
City
Monterey, CA
Santa Cruz, CA
Government
Santa Cruz County, CA
Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health Care#Vaccinations#Health Experts#Uc Santa Cruz#Dignity Health#Uc Santa Cruz
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Vaccines
News Break
Politics
Related
Salinas, CAPosted by
KION News Channel 5/46

Where to find National Night Out events on the Central Coast

CENTRAL COAST, Calif. (KION) An annual community event held around the country is returning to the Central Coast this year. National Night Out usually takes place in neighborhoods around the country on the first Tuesday in August, though some areas celebrate on the first Tuesday in October, and the events are intended to bring neighbors The post Where to find National Night Out events on the Central Coast appeared first on KION546.
Paicines, CAPosted by
KION News Channel 5/46

Containment of fire near Pinnacles National Park rises to 75%

PAICINES, Calif. (KION) UPDATE 7/30/2021 Cal Fire has issued an update on the Pinnacles Fire burning near the west side of Pinnacles National Park along Highway 146, and they now report that containment has grown to 75%. Cal Fire also updated the acreage, which is now listed as 171. Pinnacles National Park staff say cleanup The post Containment of fire near Pinnacles National Park rises to 75% appeared first on KION546.

Comments / 1

Community Policy