Day Trippin near southwest Missouri: Lakeside Forest Wilderness Area and Smallin Civil War Cave
Over the course of this summer, I’ll be plotting out and exploring some day trips that can be made in the southwest Missouri area. This day trip over to Branson combined the hiking aspect that I’ve hit hard this summer and the past couple of day trips that included visits to caves in the area. After visiting Lakeside Forest Wilderness Area in Branson, on the way home I stopped by the Smallin Civil War Cave in Ozark.www.auroraadvertiser.net
Comments / 0