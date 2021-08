FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – An Amazon driver is hospitalized and another person is at-large following a road rage-related shooting Tuesday, August 3, Fort Worth Police said. Police said it happened at 3008 W Normandale Street around 11:20 a.m. behind a Harley Davidson dealership. Fort Worth Police investigating road rage shooting (Chopper 11). Police said the shooting was a result of a road rage incident involving two vehicles leaving from a nearby apartment complex. The Amazon driver who was shot was taken to John Peter Smith Hospital with a non-life threatening gunshot wound to the arm and is in stable condition. There is no other information yet about the suspect.