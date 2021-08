Too much of the time, underwear is an overlooked part of the wardrobe. Relegated to the backs of dark dresser drawers and thoughtlessly shuffled on every morning, it suffers from neglect: maybe you’re stuck in a rut, busy with life or spending money elsewhere. It happens. But, refreshing your underwear is as important as buying a new toothbrush. What’s more, the new set provides comfortability and looks quite good (especially compared to those you've owned for the better part of a decade). Switching them out will make you feel better, too. I promise.