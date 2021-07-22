Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Park City, KS

Chase ends with fatal crash near Park City

By George Lawson
kfdi.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUPDATE: Police have identified a man who was killed Wednesday when a chase ended with a crash at an intersection near Park City. 28-year-old Gabriel Christian Seim was killed when his SUV collided with a pickup truck at 53rd Street North and Hydraulic. Police officer Charley Davidson said there was a report that Seim was selling drugs while armed, and officers had stopped his vehicle, but he sped away. Davidson said possible evidence of drug trafficking was found inside the SUV. The driver of the pickup truck was taken to a hospital with possible serious injuries.

www.kfdi.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Wichita, KS
Crime & Safety
City
Wichita, KS
City
Chase, KS
Local
Kansas Crime & Safety
City
Park City, KS
Park City, KS
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hydraulic
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Traffic Accidents
Related
POTUSPosted by
Fox News

House Democrat accuses White House of ‘empathy deficit’ on evictions

New York Democrat Rep. Mondaire Jones accused President Biden of having an "empathy deficit" Tuesday, rebuking the president’s questioning tone on extending a nationwide eviction moratorium. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) released new guidelines that will temporarily ban evictions in high transmission areas – a move Biden...
IndustryPosted by
Reuters

Tyson Foods, Microsoft mandate vaccinations, U.S. automakers mask up

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Tyson Foods Inc (TSN.N), Microsoft Corp (MSFT.O) and Detroit's Big Three automakers joined a growing list of U.S. companies that are changing their vaccination and masking policies as the Delta variant triggers renewed pandemic restrictions. Microsoft said on Tuesday all employees, vendors and guests will be...
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
Reuters

Boeing postpones Starliner launch after new glitch

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Boeing Co (BA.N) scrubbed the launch of its CST-100 Starliner to the International Space Station on Tuesday due to a system glitch, a fresh setback for the U.S. aerospace company following the vehicle's botched 2019 debut. Boeing engineers ruled out "a number of potential causes, including...
Public SafetyPosted by
NBC News

Officer killed in stabbing attack at Pentagon transit station that led to lockdown

A Pentagon police officer has died after he was attacked outside the Pentagon Metro entrance Tuesday morning, officials said. The officer, who was stabbed multiple times in the neck, fired on the assailant after the stabbing began, but it’s not clear whether officer or another one hit the assailant with gunfire, said officials familiar with the matter. The assailant was killed.

Comments / 0

Community Policy