Chase ends with fatal crash near Park City

UPDATE: Police have identified a man who was killed Wednesday when a chase ended with a crash at an intersection near Park City. 28-year-old Gabriel Christian Seim was killed when his SUV collided with a pickup truck at 53rd Street North and Hydraulic. Police officer Charley Davidson said there was a report that Seim was selling drugs while armed, and officers had stopped his vehicle, but he sped away. Davidson said possible evidence of drug trafficking was found inside the SUV. The driver of the pickup truck was taken to a hospital with possible serious injuries.