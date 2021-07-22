Police use Taser on 75-year-old in body camera footage video

1 of 2

DENVER (AP) — Body camera footage released Thursday shows a Colorado police officer using a Taser on a 75-year-old man without warning less than a minute after police said he answered the door to his apartment holding a sword-like object.

The videos show Michael Clark falling backward after being hit with the Taser as he stood inside the apartment on May 30, hitting a chair on his way to the ground and temporarily losing consciousness.

Clark is not shown at the door holding the object — described by his lawyer as a sawfish bill but as a machete by the two responding officers. However, as soon as Clark opens to door and says “What do you want?” in an annoyed way, Officer Nicholas Hanning expresses surprise and goes inside toward Clark. A crashing sound can be heard on the videos, released by Clark’s lawyer. According to court documents, Hanning forced Clark into a wall. On the video, Hanning and his partner yell at Clark to put the item down and he immediately places it on top of a shelving unit in the apartment. Hanning then refuses conflicting commands from the officers to get down and get out of the apartment and Hanning deploys the Taser.