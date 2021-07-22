Cancel
Wildwood, NJ

Teen hit in the face by flying seagull in New Jersey

The Associated Press
WILDWOOD, N.J. (AP) — A 13-year-old girl was hit in the face by a seagull while riding an amusement park ride in New Jersey.

Kiley Holman was celebrating her friend’s birthday at Morey’s Piers in Wildwood when she was struck, NJ Advance Media reported.

The girls were just seconds into their ride on the SlingShot when the bird flew into her. Video shows that after a moment of shock she was able to pull the bird off her face.

“The seagull just flew away,” Kiley said. “The only thing that happened to me was a little tiny cut, that was all.”

