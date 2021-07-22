Cancel
Google confirms Wear OS 3 upgrade for a handful of current smartwatches — will yours get it, and when?

By Will Sattelberg
androidpolice.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSince Google and Samsung announced a relaunched version of Wear OS at I/O two months ago, anyone with a current-gen smartwatch has wondered whether their device will receive an upgrade. Samsung and Fitbit have both been open regarding whether older wearables will move to Wear OS — the answer is a solid "no" — but Google has remained vague in its language over the last two months. Finally, we're learning a lot more about the future of wearables on Android, and it's not all good news.

