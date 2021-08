After nearly two years and enduring the strangest sports season the world has ever seen, a full schedule is on the horizon and fall camp is finally here. As Utah fans have come to know, fall camp is usually full of key position battles to determine who will be taking the reps come game one and with this year being no different, some major positions are still up for grabs. The next position battle we’ll analyze is who will be taking the reps from the backfield as Utah’s running back.