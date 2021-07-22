Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NHL

Dominik Kahun: Will become free agent

CBS Sports
 12 days ago

Kahun will hit the open market after the Oilers decided not to give him a qualifying offer, Daniel Nugent-Bowman of The Athletic reports. Kahun has played for four teams over the last three seasons in which he recorded 34 goals, 49 assists and 61 blocks in 186 appearances. Unless he signs with one of his former clubs, the 26-year-old Czech will be once again putting on a new sweater. Given his offensive upside, Kahun should garner plenty of interest and could secure a top-six role depending on where he lands.

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dominik Kahun
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oilers#Open Market#Czech
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NHL
NHL Teams
Edmonton Oilers
News Break
Hockey
News Break
Sports
Related
NHLletsgobruins.net

#BREAKING David Krejci Signs With Bruins.

The Boston Bruins left both David Krejci and Tuukka Rask unprotected during the expansion draft and it was expected that both players would only sign with the Bruins anyways. Well it seems one of them is done. According to Kirk Luedeke, the Bruins and Krejci have come to terms on...
NHLWILX-TV

Veteran Bruin Announces His Retirement

-BOSTON (AP) - Boston Bruins defenseman Kevan Miller has announced his retirement in an Instagram post that he signed “Forever a Bruin.” The 33-year-old has played in just 28 games since breaking his kneecap in 2019. Miller played in 352 games over eight seasons with the Bruins, scoring 13 goals with 58 assists. Also today, the Bruins signed defenseman Brandon Carlo to a six-year contract extension that will pay him an average of $4.1 million per year. The 24-year-old second-round draft pick from 2015 had three goals and one assist in 27 games and averaged 18:43 in ice time this season, his fifth in Boston. He missed most of March with an oblique muscle injury and then was knocked out of the postseason in Game 3 of the second round after a hard hit Islanders forward Cal Clutterbuck.
NFLWILX-TV

Steelers Sign Two Free Agents

-PITTSBURGH (AP) - The Pittsburgh Steelers added depth at outside linebacker and offensive line on the eve of training camp, signing free agents Melvin Ingram and Chaz Green. Both players agreed to one-year deals with the defending AFC North champions. Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest...
NHLhockeyinsiders.net

Shady New Details Regarding Jack Eichel Trade.

The Buffalo Sabres continue to try to move disgruntled forward Jack Eichel. They're not letting him go for free though obviously and are standing firm of their price of 4 1st round picks or a mix of players, picks and prospects that would be the equivalent. Two teams seem to...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Report: Free Agent NFL Quarterback Retiring At 28

Few jobs in all of sports are as hard to maintain as an NFL quarterback. And for one quarterback, persistent struggles to get on the field have led him to walk away at age 28. According to Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press, quarterback Jake Rudock has retired. Rudock most recently had two stints with the Miami Dolphins, but did not see a snap in either of those campaigns.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Saints Reportedly Visiting With Veteran Free Agent Linebacker

Veteran outside linebacker Kwon Alexander is reportedly making a visit to New Orleans this afternoon, per ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter. And while his most recent Saints team seems to positioned to re-sign him in 2021, a few other teams are also reportedly interested in the former Pro Bowler. After...
NBAchatsports.com

NBA Rumors: Kawhi Will Become Free Agent and Re-sign With Clippers

NBA free agency is scheduled to begin Monday at 6 p.m. ET but ahead of the frenzy multiple star players have elected to decline their player options and hit the market. Most notably, Clippers star Kawhi Leonard. Leonard declined his $36 million player option, per Yahoo Sports's Chris Haynes, and...
NBAfadeawayworld.net

Chris Paul And Kawhi Leonard Reject Player Options Worth $44M And $36M To Become Free Agents

There are a few ways that one can structure contracts, and some players have player options/team options as part of their deals. A team option in a given contract year would allow the team control of whether they want to keep the player on the roster for another year, while a player option would give that same control to the player, allowing them to choose to remain on the team or become a free agent.
NBAPosted by
CBS LA

Report: Clippers Star Kawhi Leonard Opts Out Of Contract To Become Free Agent

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Los Angeles Clippers superstar Kawhi Leonard has declined his player option for next season and is officially becoming a free agent. According to Yahoo! Sports’ Chris Haynes, Leonard declined his $36 million player option for the 2021-22 season, but is expected to renegotiate a new deal the Clippers. Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard against the Dallas Mavericks in the first round of the playoffs on May 22, 2021. (Getty Images) However, Haynes noted that the 30-year-old Leonard is still open to hearing pitches from other teams. Leonard is eligible to sign a four-year, $176.2 million deal. Leonard underwent surgery last month to repair a partially torn ACL. He could miss the entire upcoming season. Leonard injured his knee late in Game 4 of the Clippers’ second-round series against the Dallas Mavericks. For the remainder of the playoffs, the team remained mum on the exact nature of the injury, calling it a knee sprain and saying he was day-to-day.
NHLhockeyinsiders.net

Report: Evander Kane Facing Lifetime Ban From NHL.

Some bombshell news over the weekend. San Jose Sharks' forward Evander Kane is facing a possible lifetime ban from the NHL. Over the weekend his soon to be ex-wife posted some accusations which involved Kane not only gambling but gambling on NHL games as well. She added that he would intentionally try and lose games so he would cash in on the wagers.
NHLletsgobruins.net

The Cost For The Bruins To Land Tarasenko Revealed.

The Boston Bruins have been heavily linked to one of this offseasons biggest trade block names and we have a better idea of the acquiring cost. St. Louis Blues' forward Vladimir Tarasenko is on his way out of St. Louis after demanding a trade and he's been linked to the B's.
NHLPosted by
Pro Hockey Rumors

Free-agent focus: St. Louis Blues

Free agency is now just a few weeks away and many teams are already looking ahead to when it opens up. There will be several prominent players set to hit the open market in late July while many teams have key restricted free agents to re-sign as well. The big focus in St. Louis is on a disgruntled sniper, but there are other issues to worry about as well.

Comments / 0

Community Policy