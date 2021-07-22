Dominik Kahun: Will become free agent
Kahun will hit the open market after the Oilers decided not to give him a qualifying offer, Daniel Nugent-Bowman of The Athletic reports. Kahun has played for four teams over the last three seasons in which he recorded 34 goals, 49 assists and 61 blocks in 186 appearances. Unless he signs with one of his former clubs, the 26-year-old Czech will be once again putting on a new sweater. Given his offensive upside, Kahun should garner plenty of interest and could secure a top-six role depending on where he lands.www.cbssports.com
Comments / 0