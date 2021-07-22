Dominik Kahun: Will become free agent

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Los Angeles Clippers superstar Kawhi Leonard has declined his player option for next season and is officially becoming a free agent. According to Yahoo! Sports’ Chris Haynes, Leonard declined his $36 million player option for the 2021-22 season, but is expected to renegotiate a new deal the Clippers. Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard against the Dallas Mavericks in the first round of the playoffs on May 22, 2021. (Getty Images) However, Haynes noted that the 30-year-old Leonard is still open to hearing pitches from other teams. Leonard is eligible to sign a four-year, $176.2 million deal. Leonard underwent surgery last month to repair a partially torn ACL. He could miss the entire upcoming season. Leonard injured his knee late in Game 4 of the Clippers’ second-round series against the Dallas Mavericks. For the remainder of the playoffs, the team remained mum on the exact nature of the injury, calling it a knee sprain and saying he was day-to-day.