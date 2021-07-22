Panthers' Christian McCaffrey: Ready for three-down workload
Panthers offensive coordinator Joe Brady said McCaffrey's injuries from last season shouldn't affect his 2021 workload, Jonathan Alexander of the Charlotte Observer reports. McCaffrey had a strong track record of durability prior to last year, and he returned healthy for the offseason program this spring after battling a series of injuries in 2020. The Panthers did use a fourth-round pick on running back Chuba Hubbard, but they also let Mike Davis sign with the division-rival Falcons, leaving McCaffrey as the only running back on the roster with significant NFL experience. It sounds like he'll be in his usual three-down role Week 1, locked in as a high-end RB1 for fantasy managers.www.cbssports.com
