The Tigers recalled Castro from Triple-A Toledo on Thursday. He'll start at second base and bat seventh in the Tigers' series finale against the Rangers. Castro's stint in the minors lasted just under a week, as he'll get the call back to the big leagues after Isaac Paredes was moved to the injured list with a strained right hip. Prior to suffering the hip injury Monday, Paredes had been filling as the primary second baseman while Niko Goodrum (calf) was on the shelf, but the Tigers will likely now turn to a combination of Castro and Harold Castro to cover the keystone. Prior to his July 16 demotion, Willi Castro slashed .214/.278/.341 with six home runs and four stolen bases across his 280 plate appearances on the season with Detroit.