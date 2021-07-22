Cancel
Everything announced at EA Live: Dead Space, Battlefield Portal, and more

Digital Trends
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEA didn’t show up at this year’s E3, but that didn’t stop the company from holding its own event. EA Play Live was essentially an E3-style press conference packed with news about EA’s biggest titles. Much of the show was predictable. We knew we’d see Apex Legends‘ newest hero, and news about Battlefield 2042‘s new Portal mode leaked hours before the show. Plus, EA prepped us for what wouldn’t appear during the showcase, including Skate 4.

www.digitaltrends.com

Video Gamesstevivor.com

Battlefield Portal is a love letter to the franchise

Battlefield Portal, a way to “relive content” from past iterations in the franchise, was today detailed by EA, DICE and Ripple Effect. “Battlefield Portal is a community-driven platform within Battlefield 2042 that will let you create and find fantastic experiences made by the series’ creative and passionate community,” DICE said in a new blog post.
Video Gamesmp1st.com

Battlefield 2042 New Mode Teaser for EA Play Live Fires Out

In case you didn’t know, EA will be unveiling a new mode for Battlefield 2042 that might or might not be the rumored “Battlefield Hub.” All we know is, Ripple Effect Studios (Formerly DICE LA) has confirmed that this new mode will feature “fan-favorite” maps. With EA Play Live set to air this July 22, DICE has shared a Battlefield 2042 new mode teaser!
Video Gamesrealsport101.com

Dead Space Officially Revealed At EA Play Live

We have our official confirmation that Dead Space is in development after a trailer at EA Play live. Details are still thin on the ground as to whether it will be a remake or reboot of the series but we're excited to see the franchise return either way. Here's what...
Video GamesGamespot

Battlefield 2042 Full Presentation | EA Play Live 2021

During EA Play Live 2021, Battlefield 2042's general manager Oskar Gabrielson detailed the game's three experiences: All-Out Warfare, Hazard Zone, and Battlefield Portal. The new mode, Battlefield Portal, a community-driven experience designed with user feedback in mind. It'll allow users to create their own modes using old maps from the franchise, and altering the game's logic.
Video GamesStreetInsider.com

Electronic Arts (EA) Announces the Return of Dead Space, a Remake of the Sci-Fi Classic Survival Horror Game

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Motive, a studio of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ: EA), today announced during EA Play Live 2021 the sci-fi classic survival horror game, Dead Spaceâ„¢, will be returning as a remake completely rebuilt from the ground up. Dead Space is being developed exclusively for next generation consoles and PC, raising the level of horror and immersion to unprecedented heights for the franchise through stunning visuals, audio and controls powered by the Frostbiteâ„¢ game engine. Fans will experience an improved story, characters, gameplay mechanics and more as they fight to survive a living nightmare aboard the desolate mining starship, the USG Ishimura, all while uncovering the dreadful mystery of what happened to the slaughtered crew and ship - watch the official teaser video here.
Video GamesPosted by
ClutchPoints

EA Play Live: Everything we know about GRID: Legends

EA Play Live unveiled the official reveal trailer for GRID: Legends, the newest game in the GRID series, coming in 2022. In it, we saw how Codemasters evolved the GRID franchise for the new generation of consoles. When GRID: Legends hits stores next year, it will be the first GRID game to have a dramatic story, told through a “fly-on-the-wall” documentary style.
NFLIGN

EA Play Live 2021: How to Watch And Everything to Expect

Update 7/20: Added new information from the FIFA 22 livestream. EA was one of the first publishers to announce their non-E3 2021 plans with a showcase in July. This year's EA Play Live may be planned further away from all the other events, but hopefully, it will give us a much-needed dose of game announcements, especially since there’s usually a drought of news after E3. If you're wondering what EA has up its sleeve this year, here’s everything you need to know to watch its showcase and what to expect from it.
Video Gamesfuturegamereleases.com

Don’t Forget to Watch EA Play Live 2021 and witness news about Battlefield 2042

Battlefield 2042 fans anywhere? Well, I am so excited to see what they would reveal today, or more precisely, how the Battlefield HUB would work and allow players to play old remastered maps coming from previous Battlefield titles. If you’re unaware, EA Play 2021’s broadcast has already begun, going through an intro phase before it jumps to the real deal.
WWENME

How to watch the ‘Battlefield 2042’-focused EA Play Live

Electronic Arts (EA) is exhibiting its yearly EA Play Live event tonight, and it’s expected to feature Battlefield 2042 – the latest in the long-running Battlefield franchise. The event will begin at 10 AM PT/6 PM BST and be viewable on Twitch and YouTube. While there hasn’t been any confirmation...
Video GamesGame Informer Online

Dead Space Remake Announced

Today’s EA Play presentation concluded with a bang with the reveal that the original Dead Space is getting a full-on remake. The long-rumored project is being developed exclusively for new-gen consoles and PC and will give a premium facelift to Isaac Clarke’s horrific adventure aboard the USG Ishimura. EA's Motive...
Video Gamescramgaming.com

Dead Space Official Teaser Trailer – EA Play Live 2021

EA reveals a new Dead Space game in the making in this teaser trailer. “The sci-fi survival horror classic Dead Space returns, completely rebuilt from the ground up by Motive Studios to offer a deeper and more immersive experience. Harnessing the power of the Frostbite game engine and next generation consoles, this remake brings jaw-dropping visual fidelity and improvements to gameplay while staying true to the original. “
Video Gamesfuturegamereleases.com

Dead Space Remake Confirmed at EA Play Live 2021

EA is ready to re-imagine the world of Dead Space. Visceral Games’ survival horror that was released in 2008 will be remade by EA Motive. It’s not a remaster, it’s a complete remake from the ground up, as Electronic Arts stated. Shortly after EA Play Live 2021’s reveal of Dead Space, EA has followed with a press release that discovers numerous enhancements in the game.
Video Gamesimpulsegamer.com

RIPPLE EFFECT STUDIOS REVEALS BATTLEFIELD PORTAL AT EA PLAY LIVE, AN ALL-NEW COMMUNITY-DRIVEN EXPERIENCE COMING TO BATTLEFIELD 2042

Today at EA PLAY Live, Electronic Arts and Ripple Effect Studios, the Los Angeles-based studio led by Christian Grass, revealed Battlefield™ Portal, the next exciting experience coming to Battlefield™ 2042. A first for the Battlefield franchise, Battlefield Portal is a community-driven platform designed to offer a huge variety of imaginative experiences by giving players the tools to set their own rules and build their own definitive Battlefield experience – and share them with other people. Battlefield Portal will be available at launch as one of three core Battlefield 2042 experiences. In addition to Portal, players will also have access to All-Out Warfare, which includes the next generation of fan-favorite modes Conquest and Breakthrough, and Battlefield™ Hazard Zone, the all-new, high-stakes squad-based experience set to be revealed closer to launch.
Video GamesInverse

Everything you need to know about EA’s Dead Space remake

The rumors are true: A Dead Space remake is coming!. More than eight years after Dead Space 3 was released and nearly four since the series’ original developer closed, Electronic Arts revealed its plans to revive the Dead Space franchise at its EA Play 2021 showcase. This comes in the...
Video Gamespurexbox.com

The Dead Space Remake Will 'Never' Have Microtransactions, Says EA

Developer EA Motive spoke to IGN yesterday following the reveal of the Dead Space remake at EA Play Live 2021, confirming various details about the game including that microtransactions won't be involved whatsoever. This was stated by senior producer Phil Ducharme, who explained that the team is "looking at what...
Video Gamesbleedingcool.com

Here's A Rundown Of Everything Shown Off At EA Play Live

During EA Play Live 2021, Electronic Arts dropped a number of announcements in the livestream, both new and for current titles. We got the reveal of GRID Legends, more info on Dead Space, a better look at the latest addition to Apex Legends, and more. We have a complete rundown from the company below that they posted after all the festivities, and we have the video for you down at the bottom.
Video GamesDestructoid

Apex Legends spotlights its next character, Seer

There’s a map update coming to World’s Edge, too. A new season is on the way for Apex Legends, and that means both a new Legend and some other big changes. Today, Respawn Entertainment showed off its new Legend, Seer, and just what kind of style and tactics he’ll be bringing to the Games.

