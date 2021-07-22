Cancel
Fortnite's First Licensed Car Lets You Burn Rubber In The Epic Ferrari 296 GTB

By Paul Lilly
Hot Hardware
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe recently introduced Ferrari 296 GTB is a plug-in Italian hell raiser that will likely set prospective buyers back somewhere north of $300,000. That means my chances of ever owning one are next to zero. If you're in the same boat, fret not—you can at least virtually experience 819 horses pulling the sexy red wagon in Fortnite, where the Ferrari 296 GTB has cruised onto the scene as the game's first licensed vehicle.

