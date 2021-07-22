Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Charlotte, NC

Charlotte VC: ‘Veteran entrepreneurs are prime candidates for success’

wraltechwire.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEditor’s Note: Brandon Shelton is Founder & Managing Partner at Charlotte-headquartered TFX Capital, and Shelton also serves on the Advisory Council for Veterans Business Affairs. He served eight years in the U.S. Army as an airborne infantry and military intelligence officer. He earned a B.S. with honors from the University of Richmond and holds an MBA from Duke University’s Fuqua School of Business. He founded TFX Capital in 2015. The company was an investor in Triangle startup Spiffy, and has exited its position, and is a current investor of Charlotte’s ProctorFree. This is Shelton’s first column on WRAL TechWire.

www.wraltechwire.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Charlotte, NC
Charlotte, NC
Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Veteran#Military Veterans#Tfx Capital#The U S Army#Duke University#Fuqua School Of Business#Triangle#Spiffy#Proctorfree#Wral Techwire#Vc#Nike
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Small Business
News Break
SBA
News Break
Economy
News Break
Venture Capital
News Break
Walmart
Related
PoliticsPosted by
Reuters

Missouri governor pardons couple who brandished guns at protesters

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Missouri Governor Mike Parson said on Tuesday he has granted pardons to Mark and Patricia McCloskey, the St. Louis couple who drew international attention for brandishing guns at racial justice protesters last year. In addition to the McCloskeys, who are personal injury lawyers, the Republican governor...
POTUSPosted by
Fox News

House Democrat accuses White House of ‘empathy deficit’ on evictions

New York Democrat Rep. Mondaire Jones accused President Biden of having an "empathy deficit" Tuesday, rebuking the president’s questioning tone on extending a nationwide eviction moratorium. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) released new guidelines that will temporarily ban evictions in high transmission areas – a move Biden...
IndustryPosted by
Reuters

Tyson Foods, Microsoft mandate vaccinations, U.S. automakers mask up

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Tyson Foods Inc (TSN.N), Microsoft Corp (MSFT.O) and Detroit's Big Three automakers joined a growing list of U.S. companies that are changing their vaccination and masking policies as the Delta variant triggers renewed pandemic restrictions. Microsoft said on Tuesday all employees, vendors and guests will be...
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
Reuters

Boeing postpones Starliner launch after new glitch

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Boeing Co (BA.N) scrubbed the launch of its CST-100 Starliner to the International Space Station on Tuesday due to a system glitch, a fresh setback for the U.S. aerospace company following the vehicle's botched 2019 debut. Boeing engineers ruled out "a number of potential causes, including...
Public SafetyPosted by
NBC News

Officer killed in stabbing attack at Pentagon transit station that led to lockdown

A Pentagon police officer has died after he was attacked outside the Pentagon Metro entrance Tuesday morning, officials said. The officer, who was stabbed multiple times in the neck, fired on the assailant after the stabbing began, but it’s not clear whether officer or another one hit the assailant with gunfire, said officials familiar with the matter. The assailant was killed.

Comments / 0

Community Policy