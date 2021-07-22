Charlotte VC: ‘Veteran entrepreneurs are prime candidates for success’

Editor’s Note: Brandon Shelton is Founder & Managing Partner at Charlotte-headquartered TFX Capital, and Shelton also serves on the Advisory Council for Veterans Business Affairs. He served eight years in the U.S. Army as an airborne infantry and military intelligence officer. He earned a B.S. with honors from the University of Richmond and holds an MBA from Duke University’s Fuqua School of Business. He founded TFX Capital in 2015. The company was an investor in Triangle startup Spiffy, and has exited its position, and is a current investor of Charlotte’s ProctorFree. This is Shelton’s first column on WRAL TechWire.