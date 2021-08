The man allegedly behind the wheel in the July 4 killing of a 10-year-old Vineland girl in a drive-by shooting will remain behind bars pending trial, a judge ruled Monday. Jasayde Holder was playing with sparklers and watching fireworks on the front step of her home on the 700 block of West Earl Drive when someone in a dark-colored SUV fired three to four shots from the passing vehicle around 11 p.m., according to authorities.