According to a multitude of reports, Apple is finally planning to replace the aging iPad mini 5 with a new model later this year. Admittedly the old iPad mini isn't that old, but side by side with the sleek new designs of the M1 iPad Pro (2021) and iPad Air, it's clear the iPad mini is in desperate need of a redesign. Thankfully, it looks like one is on the way pretty soon, here's everything we know.