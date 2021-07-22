PHOTOS: 44 people arrested in massive drug bust in Clay County

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — The Clay County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday 44 people are behind bars following a massive drug bust.

In January, Sheriff Michelle Cook, along with her leadership team, say they took a hard look at the drug issues in Clay County and discussed strategies on how to best combat them.

Deputies say all illegal drug activity was traced to the Clay Hill and Middleburg areas and Operation Hammer and Hope was launched in an effort to fight against drugs and drug dealers in the area.

There were more than 100 charges from the cases, including over 80 felonies.

”If you are a drug dealer understand that we have a highly trained and professional team of patrol deputies and detectives who love our community and will not allow you to prey upon our children and families,” Cook said.

The following drugs were recovered by deputies:

Meth: 188.11 grams

Cocaine: 61.5 grams

Crack Cocaine: 3.64 grams

Fentanyl: 72.62 grams

Heroin: 39.3 grams

LSD: .2 grams

MDMA: 3.5 grams

Marijuana: 506.3 grams

Marijuana edibles: 143.3 grams

Mushrooms: 2.5 grams

THC Gummies: 10.5 grams

Pills: 30 (assorted)

Pressed Pills: 196 (not prescription)

Sheriff Cook says drugs are a real problem in Clay County, with over 500 drug-related arrests and 23 confirmed overdose deaths in 2021 so far.

If you’re struggling with addiction, you can get help Friday at Wilkinson Elementary School from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. There will also be a no-questions-asked drug drop-off location.

”Drugs don’t just affect one person. They cause crime, that crime creates additional victims. They hurt parents and siblings and spouses and most of all our children,” Cook said.

The sheriff says getting drugs off Clay County’s streets couldn’t have been done without the community’s help.

ARRESTS FROM OPERATION HAMMER AND HOPE

1. Timothy James Middleton

2. Sheila Bryant Butler

3. Christopher Lee Hasten

4. Loretta Jenena Dyal

5. Michael Shawn Lanford

6. Adrian Antonio Battle

7. Edgar Tracy Pierre

8. Kenneth David Clifton Jr.

9. Deandre Rashad Hartley

10. Benjamin Stephen Anthony Fleming

11. Terry Lee Jones Jr.

12. Bryan Richard Harvey

13. Tara Autumn Trimble

14. Joseph Lee Lunsford

15. Candy Ann Yates

16. Marty Wayne Povlitzki

17. Megan Takara Howell

18. Elizabeth Ellen Carlisle

19. Richard Doyle Keene

20. Kristine Nicole Madej

21. Christopher Austin Matuse

22. John Frazier Mills

23. Joshua Kyle Meye

