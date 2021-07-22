Khloe Kardashian Gets Neon Orange Makeover From Daughter True

Khloé Kardashian's daughter True gave her a makeover and let's just say it's colorful! The 3-year-old and some of her cousins went to town with Kardashian's makeup as they used bright orange and bright pink to color her face and the mom-of-one was not shy about sharing her look with the world. Thompson was joined by her cousins Stormi Webster, the daughter of Kyle Jenner, Dream Kardashian, the daughter of Rob Kardashian, and Chicago West who is the daughter to Kim Kardashian.