Khloe Kardashian Gets Neon Orange Makeover From Daughter True

By Victoria Moghaddami
Popculture
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKhloé Kardashian's daughter True gave her a makeover and let's just say it's colorful! The 3-year-old and some of her cousins went to town with Kardashian's makeup as they used bright orange and bright pink to color her face and the mom-of-one was not shy about sharing her look with the world. Thompson was joined by her cousins Stormi Webster, the daughter of Kyle Jenner, Dream Kardashian, the daughter of Rob Kardashian, and Chicago West who is the daughter to Kim Kardashian.

popculture.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stormi Webster
Person
Kim Kardashian
Person
Tristan Thompson
Person
Khloe Kardashian
Person
Dream Kardashian
Person
Kourtney Kardashian
Person
Rob Kardashian
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Neon Orange Makeover#Us Weekly#Intouch Weekly
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
E! News

Here's Proof Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Are in Perfect Harmony

Watch: Kourtney Kardashian Bonds With Travis Barker's Kids During Beach Trip. Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian are all about that heart and soul. Proving once again the couple is in perfect harmony, his daughter Alabama Barker took to Instagram Stories on July 6 to post a video of the blink-182 rocker and the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star playing the famous duet on the piano.
CelebritiesE! Online

Khloe and Rob Kardashian Host Adorable Cousin Playdate for True and Dream

Watch: Dream Kardashian Celebrates 3rd B-Day With Rob Kardashian & Family. This Kardashian cousin playdate is a true dream. On Wednesday, July 7, Khloe Kardashian shared adorable videos of her daughter, True Thompson, 3, playing with Dream Kardashian, brother Rob Kardashian's 4-year-old daughter. Though Rob has shirked the spotlight in...
CelebritiesPosted by
StyleCaster

Here’s How Khloé Feels About Tristan Threatening Lamar For Trying to Get Back Together With Her

Not the love triangle we expected. Khloé Kardashian’s response to Tristan Thompson and Lamar Odom‘s feud proves that she’s done with both of her exes. A source told E! News on Tuesday, July 12, that the Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum thinks that her ex-boyfriend and ex-husband’s recent Instagram spat over her was “childish.” “Khloé thinks the IG comments from Lamar and Tristan were childish,” the source said. “She hates they were publicly acting like that, but also had a laugh.”
CelebritiesAOL Corp

Wipeout! Kim Kardashian Makes a Splash With Wakeboarding Fail

Laughing it off. Kim Kardashian couldn’t help but share her epic wakeboarding fail from 4th of July weekend. The KKW Beauty founder, 40, shared the video via her Instagram Story on Monday, July 5, with a crying while laughing emoji. Kardashian was pulled by a motorboat while she stood on the wakeboard, but she didn’t get very far. Just as someone said, “Alright, relax,” the reality star squealed before losing her balance and falling into the water.
CelebritiesPosted by
rolling out

Lamar Odom reportedly wants Khloe Kardashian back

Lamar Odom reportedly wants to rekindle his romance with Khloe Kardashian. The 41-year-old basketball player recently described his ex-wife as a “hottie” in a comment on one of her Instagram posts, provoking the wrath of Tristan Thompson — who recently split from the “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star again following fresh claims of infidelity — but insiders have dismissed suggestions he was being disrespectful.
FitnessHollywood Life

Khloé Kardashian Stuns In Sexy New Workout Videos After Tristan Thompson Flirts With Her On Instagram

Khloé Kardashian hit the gym this morning and shared her progress. See the clips!. Another day, another workout. Khloé Kardashian shared sexy new workout videos on Instagram Story on July 8. The Good American founder, 37, sparkled in black workout clothes and sneakers in a series of videos shared on Thursday morning from her gym, rocking a top bun and even showing off her cleavage in another clip (seen below).
CelebritiesPopculture

Kim Kardashian Wipes out Wakeboarding Over Fourth of July Weekend

Kim Kardashian took a tumble over the Fourth of July weekend, but not in heels. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star went wakeboarding with friends and family and did not shy away from showing the fact that she flopped pretty hard on the water. The 40-year-old posted the video to her Instagram stories using a laughing face emoji as the caption according to PEOPLE.
CelebritiesBillboard

Kourtney Kardashian's 9-Year-Old Daughter Gets a Birthday Drum Kit -- Plus Lessons From Travis Barker

Getting a drum kit for your 9th birthday is pretty cool, but it's even cooler to get private lessons from a world-class rock drummer. On Thursday (July 8), Kourtney Kardashian celebrated her daughter Penelope's birthday by posting a photo and videos of her brand-new personalized pink drum kit, with her name written on the bass drum. But that's not all: Kardashian's boyfriend, Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker, even gave Penelope a few pointers.
Celebritiesnickiswift.com

Kris Jenner Had A Stunning Plastic Surgery Transformation

The Kardashian-Jenner clan is one of the most talked-about families and it comes as no surprise. Aside from their high-profile relationships and popular reality show series, another thing that has continuously been a topic of discussion is their image. There has been a lot of speculation and rumors about surgery over the years. Some have been vocal about what they've had done, while other members of the family have kept fairly hush.

Comments / 0

