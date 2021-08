There is a lot to say about what just happened in the Women's Gymnastics Team Final, but also, there's very little to say: Simone Biles pulled out after one event (an uncharacteristically poor vault) for reasons that are still a bit foggy but appear to be more mental than physical, and with her gone, the Americans simply didn't have the firepower to keep up with the Russians ... or, um, the "Russia Olympic Committee." They took silver instead of gold, and you can try to squint your eyes and see that as a positive if you want, but the truth is that only two countries had a shot at the gold medal, the Americans were the heavy favorites, and in this case the silver can't be spun as anything but a massive disappointment.