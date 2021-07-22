My Hero Academia Shares Episode 105 Promo

My Hero Academia is teasing a new arc for Izuku Midoriya and All Might as they confront the real damage they have done to one another as teacher and pupil! Although All Might passing down the power of One For All to Izuku at the very beginning of the series is a powerful moment that launched Izuku into a whole new future (in which he will apparently one day become the number one hero as teased by his opening narration), when you think about it all, their journey together has all been predicated on a lie.