My Hero Academia Shares Episode 105 Promo

By Evan Valentine
ComicBook
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Endeavor Agency Arc is continuing to give us a look at Midoriya, Bakugo, and Shoto Todoroki learning how to better harness their Quirks under the watchful eye of the number one hero, and it seems that the next episode of My Hero Academia's anime is looking to change things up by giving viewers a look into a family dinner with the Todoroki Clan. With the Shonen franchise unveiling a preview for this week's upcoming episode, the history of Endeavor and his family is sure to be the focus with Shoto and his siblings holding some harsh feelings for their father.

