Marvel's Alien: Sanctuary Sends Xenomorphs to Paradise

Things aren't looking great for the Wall-Crawler in this preview of Sinister War #2, in stores Wednesday from Marvel Comics. The bad guys have got Spider-Man in a bad spot and The Foreigner is well aware that giving a big speech about his evil plans is the best way to allow Spider-Man to escape alive. And he has no intentions of letting that happen, so he's totally going to pull the trigger and take Spider-Man out right now. Well, almost right now. Right as soon as we see the next page after this preview ends. But there's no way Spidey can get out o fthis one, right? Check out the preview below.