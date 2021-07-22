Cancel
Marvel's Alien: Sanctuary Sends Xenomorphs to Paradise

By Jamie Lovett
ComicBook
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMarvel's Alien series continues its new Alien story in Alien #8. Following up on Marvel's Alien debut, Alien: Bloodlines, writer Phillip Kennedy Johnson and artist Salvador Larroca dive into Alien: Sanctuary. Kicking off in Alien #7, Alien: Sanctuary occurs on a recently terraformed colony that looks like paradise. When a mysterious ship crashes into it, hell is unleashed. Comicbook.com can reveal the cover to Alien #8, the second installment of the new arc, by Marc Aspinall. There are also two variant covers, one from RB Silva and another by Ivan Shavrin. Take a look at all three of the new covers below.

