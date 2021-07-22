Cancel
Public Health

CDC group weighs Covid booster shots for immunocompromised people at higher risk of breakthrough infections

By Berkeley Lovelace Jr., @BerkeleyJr
CNBC
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA CDC advisory group is considering whether fully vaccinated Americans with weakened immune systems need a booster dose of the Covid vaccines. Immunosuppressed people represent 44% of hospitalized Covid breakthrough cases even though they make up about 2.7% of the U.S. adult population, according to the agency. They are also...

