Guinea pulls out of Olympics over COVID-19 concerns

By Kyle Barnett
UPI News
 12 days ago
Guinea withdrew from the 2020 (21) Tokyo Olympics on Wednesday, July 21. Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI | License Photo

July 22 (UPI) -- The African nation of Guinea announced Wednesday it has withdrawn its contingent of athletes from the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

The announcement from the West African nation came only two days before the games are set to kick off on Friday, July 23.

"Due to the resurgence of COVID variants, the government, concerned with preserving the health of Guinean athletes, has decided with regret to cancel Guinea's participation in the 32nd Olympics scheduled for Tokyo," Minister of Sports Sanoussy Bantama Sow said in a letter to the president of the country's Olympic committee.

The move affects five athletes including freestyle wrestler Fatoumata Yarie Camara, runner Aissata Deen Conte, judo competitor Mamadou Samba Bah as well as swimmers Mamadou Tahirou Bah and Fatoumata Lamarana Toure.

The Olympics would have marked Guinea's 12th appearance. In 11 Olympics games, Guinea has failed to place any athletes on the pedestal.

North Korea became the first country to pull out of the games earlier this year.

The Tokyo Olympics are still in danger of being called off in their entirety.

Organizers were still uncertain on Wednesday if the games would go on due to spikes in COVID-19 in the Olympics community and Japan as a whole.

Japan just marked its highest number of active COVID-19 cases since January.

The country is under a state of emergency due to the virus until Aug. 22, after the games are over.

Outside spectators were also recently banned from viewing the athletic events in person.

Several athletes have tested positive for COVID-19, including U.S. tennis star Cori "Coco" Gauff, who won't compete after testing positive for COVID-19.

U.S. volleyball player Taylor Crabb withdrew after catching the virus and U.S. gymnast Kara Eaker is quarantining now after catching the virus.

In late June, Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato said he was confident in the country's ability to hold a safe Olympics.

Tokyo Olympics: Athletes get Summer Games rolling

