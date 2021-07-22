Cancel
NBA

Hawks extend qualifying offer to John Collins

By Erin Walsh
Yardbarker
Yardbarker
 12 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oz59e_0b4s8cUG00
Atlanta Hawks forward John Collins (20) reacts after a victory against the Philadelphia 76ers in Game 1 in the second round of the 2021 NBA Playoffs at Wells Fargo Center.  Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Collins will be one of the top free agents on the market after he was unable to agree to an extension with the Hawks before the 2020-21 season. He turned down Atlanta's offer in December, which was over $90 million, because he was seeking an at or near max extension, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

According to Charania, the San Antonio Spurs, Miami Heat, Dallas Mavericks and Minnesota Timberwolves are among the teams expected to show interest in Collins.

Collins emerged as a solid asset for Atlanta after being drafted 19th overall in 2017. He had a solid 2020-21 season, averaging 17.6 points, 7.4 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game while shooting 55.6% from the field and 39.9% from deep.

Although Collins is eligible to receive offers from other clubs, the Hawks can match any offer if they decide to keep him this summer.

