We Serve: Driven to provide

In the early 1980s, the Lions became involved with the Central Wisconsin State Fair (CWSF.) As a means to raise funds, the club began selling deep-fried cheese curds in a small stand on the fairgrounds. When this proved to be a lucrative venture, the club received permission from the CWSF board to construct a booth. The booth, christened the “Lions Den,” was constructed on the north corner of the grandstand, to be a more permanent presence at the annual fair.