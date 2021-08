A north Alabama jury on Monday convicted Mike Blakely, the state’s longest serving sheriff, of two felony counts in his corruption trial and he was taken to jail. After weeks of testimony and dozens of witnesses, the jury in downtown Athens found Blakely guilty of one count of theft and one count of using his position for personal gain. The theft charge was related to his campaign fund and dealings with Red Brick consulting, while the personal gain charge was related to loans from a safe that held money belonging to inmates.