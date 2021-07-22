Cancel
Shailene Woodley to lead Showtime's Three Women

 12 days ago

The Emmy-nominated Big Little Lies vet will star in Showtime's adaptation of Lisa Taddeo's No. 1 New York Times bestselling novel of the same name, which she is adapting for the screen. Showtime landed the rights to the book in a bidding war in 2019 and quickly gave Three Women a straight-to-series order. Filming is set to begin this fall, led by showrunner Laura Eason. "In Three Women, described as an intimate, haunting portrayal of American female desire, three women are on a crash course to radically overturn their lives," per Deadline. "Lina, a homemaker in suburban Indiana, is a decade into a passionless marriage when she embarks on an affair that quickly becomes all-consuming and transforms her life. Sloane, a glamorous entrepreneur in the Northeast, has a committed open marriage with Richard, until two sexy new strangers threaten their aspirational love story. Maggie, a student in North Dakota, weathers an intense storm after accusing her married English teacher of an inappropriate relationship. Gia (Woodley), a writer grieving the loss of her family, persuades each of these three spectacular 'ordinary' women to tell her their stories, and her relationships with them change the course of her life forever. Gia’s storyline echoes Taddeo’s journey with Three Women, her debut nonfiction book, which tells the true story of three American women who suffered private and/or public backlash for their sexual desires. It took her a decade to research, report and write it, with Taddeo often moving to the towns of her subjects to achieve complete authenticity." Showtime's Amy Israel said of Woodley's casting: "Shailene Woodley is an undeniable powerhouse who never fails to give an unflinchingly honest performance. We are beyond thrilled that she will be at the forefront of this electrifying show. Three Women promises to be a riveting and immersive exploration of female desire, told by women in charge of their own narratives."

www.primetimer.com

ABOUT

Keeping track of what's new and noteworthy in the world of television has never been more challenging. From a veteran team behind some of the web's favorite TV sites, Primetimer tracks the Peak TV era in real-time.

 https://www.primetimer.com
