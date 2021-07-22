Ringbrothers 1970 Chevy K5 Blazer Review: When a $250,000 Truck Actually Makes Sense

Expensive restomods of old trucks are spiking in popularity. So what's a $250,000 K5 Blazer like to drive, anyway?. The question of worth is a sticky one when you’re staring at something like a $250,000 1970 Chevy K5 Blazer restomod. There are two obvious sides to the debate—but more so now than ever, they’re leading to the same place. You either hate the idea that an old truck can ever be valued at a quarter-million bucks, or you appreciate that the price tag reflects the skyrocketing vintage pickup and SUV market and hundreds of man-hours of restoration work at a renowned shop like Ringbrothers. Neither view changes the reality that these days, people are willing to pony up that kind of cash for a 50-year-old truck.