13 Reasons Why star Tommy Dorfman comes out as transgender
“Thrilled to reintroduce myself as the woman I am today," Dorfman, one of the breakout stars of 13 Reasons Why, wrote in an Instagram post this morning. She added: “I’m especially grateful to every single trans person who walked this path, broke down barriers, and risked their lives to live authentically and radically as themselves before me. Thank you to all the trans woman that showed me who I am, how to live, celebrate myself, and take up space in this world.”www.primetimer.com
