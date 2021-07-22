HBO Max renews That Damn Michael Che for Season 2

Michael B. Jordan, it turns out, may be interested in playing Superman after all, just not the one fans expected. Jordan quickly came to mind as a potential lead when news broke earlier this year that Ta-Nehisi Coates is writing a Superman movie for J.J. Abrams and Warner Bros., centering on a Black Superman. Jordan said he wasn't interested in playing Clark Kent in that film, opting to watch it as a fan instead. But it seems he has his own Superman project in the works, a Superman miniseries set for HBO Max where he'd play Earth-2's Superman, Val-Zod. Here's what he could look like in the role.