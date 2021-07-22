Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

Phillipa Soo joins Elisabeth Moss on Apple TV+'s Shining Girls

Posted by 
Primetimer
Primetimer
 12 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Soo, who was nominated for an Emmy last week for Hamilton, will portray the intelligent and sure-footed Jin-Sook who works in the research department at the Adler planetarium on the metaphysical thriller based on Lauren Beukes’ 2013 bestselling novel The Shining Girls.

www.primetimer.com

Comments / 0

Primetimer

Primetimer

Los Angeles, CA
12K+
Followers
14K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Keeping track of what's new and noteworthy in the world of television has never been more challenging. From a veteran team behind some of the web's favorite TV sites, Primetimer tracks the Peak TV era in real-time.

 https://www.primetimer.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elisabeth Moss
Person
Lauren Beukes
Person
Phillipa Soo
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Shining Girls
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Apple TV
News Break
Apple
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Celebrities
Related
TV SeriesPosted by
TheWrap

America Ferrera Joins Apple’s Limited Series ‘WeCrashed’

America Ferrera has joined the cast of Apple’s limited series, “WeCrashed,” the streamer announced on Wednesday. The Emmy, SAG, Golden Globe, ALMA and Imagen Award-winner will star alongside the previously announced cast of Jared Leto, Anne Hathaway and Kyle Marvin. The series, based on on the Wondery podcast “WeCrashed: The...
Celebritiesdigitalspy.com

Hamilton star joins The Handmaid's Tale's Elisabeth Moss in new TV show

Hamilton star Phillipa Soo has joined The Handmaid's Tale's Elisabeth Moss in Apple TV+'s small-screen adaptation of Lauren Beukes' 2013 novel Shining Girls. As reported by Deadline, the actress, who originated the role of Eliza Hamilton in the smash hit musical, will play intelligent researcher Jin-Sook. Moss will play the...
TV & Videosspoilertv.com

Shining Vale - Alysia Reiner Joins Starz’s Horror Comedy Series

Alysia Reiner (Orange is the New Black) is set for a recurring role on Starz’s horror comedy series Shining Vale, starring Courteney Cox, Greg Kinnear and Mira Sorvino, from Trial & Error co-creator Jeff Astrof and Divorce creator Sharon Horgan. Lionsgate and Warner Bros. Television co-produce the series in association with Aaron Kaplan’s Kapital Entertainment, Astrof’s Other Shoe Productions as well as Horgan and Clelia Mountford’s Merman.
TV & VideosPosted by
CinemaBlend

After Massive Ted Lasso Success, Apple TV+ Has Another Comedy Win With Cecily Strong's Schmigadoon!

When it comes to musicals, TV audiences used to be mostly limited to live renditions of big screen releases, with full-scale original productions being delivered to the masses only on the rarest occasions. Now, however, a slightly more vast array of tune-driven projects exists, with Apple TV+'s Schmigadoon! the latest (and possibly greatest) in the recent line-up of small-screen musicals that also includes the now-defunct Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist, Central Park and others. And it cements another big comedy win for Apple TV+ just as Jason Sudeikis' mainstream success Ted Lasso is getting into Season 2.
TV SeriesPosted by
Primetimer

Aubrey Plaza to star in Hulu drama pilot Olga Dies Dreaming

Based on the forthcoming novel by Xochitl Gonzalez, which is due to be released in January, Olga Dies Dreaming is the story of a Nuyorican brother and sister from gentrifying Sunset Park, Brooklyn who are reckoning with their absent, politically radical mother and their glittering careers among New York City’s elite in the wake of Hurricane Maria. Plaza plays the titular role of Olga Acevedo, "a renowned wedding planner whose surface successes mask a darker interior. For Olga, the pursuit of perfection has become a compulsive survival mechanism as she tries to climb as far from her past as she can. Still, she can’t shake the feeling that the important people she knows don’t see her as their equals and this nagging sense that her success is an illusion always leaves her wanting more." Gonzalez is adapting her novel for the pilot. If picked up, Olga Dies Dreaming would be Plaza's first regular TV role since FX's Legion.
MoviesApple Insider

Brendan Fraser joins upcoming Apple TV+ film 'Killers of the Flower Moon' cast

Brendan Fraser will star in the upcoming Apple TV+ crime drama, "Killers of the Flower Moon," directed by Martin Scorsese. Set in 1920s Oklahoma, "Killers of the Flower Moon" chronicles the serial murder of members of the Osage Nation — a string of brutal crimes that came to be known as the "Reign of Terror." According toDeadline, Fraser will play lawyer WS Hamilton. Also starring are Robert De Niro and Leonardo DiCaprio. Jesse Plemons, known for roles in "Friday Night Lights" and "Breaking Bad" was added to the cast in February.
TV SeriesPosted by
Variety

Apple TV Plus Releases ‘Truth Be Told’ Season 2 Trailer Starring Octavia Spencer and Kate Hudson

Apple TV Plus released a trailer for the second season of its anthological drama series “Truth Be Told,” premiering on Aug. 20. “Truth Be Told” stars Octavia Spencer, who also executive produces, as true-crime podcaster Poppy Parnell. In the first season of the NAACP Image award-winning series, Poppy reexamines the cast of a convicted murderer (Aaron Paul), who claims he was framed. Originally conceived as limited series based on Kathleen Barber’s 2017 novel “Are You Sleeping?,” the drama now continues with a new story in Season 2. Poppy is back, of course, but this time she’s diving into a new case —...
Celebritiesfilmmakermagazine.com

Back to One, Episode 162: Phillipa Soo

actor, Back to One, Hamilton, Phillipa Soo, Podcast. Phillipa Soo’s first time on Broadway was in the unprecedented phenomenon that is Hamilton. She was nominated for a Tony for her portrayal of Eliza, and now she’s nominated for an Emmy for her incredible work in the filmed version. In this episode, she talks about how she managed to not let the superlatives overwhelm her into paralysis during that run, and the surprising way deeper, more playable meanings began to grow out of the text. She details a few specific ways the tools she was given at Juilliard came in handy, particularly in her first New York stage production, Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet on 1812, and why it’s important to “let the little guy drive,” plus much more! All of this recorded outside, in a thunderstorm, with only a tree as cover! This episode doubles as a soothing nature recording.
TV & VideosMac Observer

Apple TV+: A Deep Dive into Amanda’s Mind in ‘Lisey’s Story’

A new ‘Deep Dive’ video looks at Joan Allen’s performance as Amanda Deboucher in Lisey’s Story as the character explores Boo’ya Moon. Author Stephen King, director Pablo Larrain, and Ms. Allen herself explain that the character’s voyage goes beyond the physical. Indeed, it may not actually be real. The clip also contains a sneak peek at episode four, which is out on Apple TV+.
TV & Videosimore.com

More cast members join Will Smith's 'Emancipation' for Apple TV+

The movie has added several new cast members. That includes Ben Foster, and Charmaine Bingwa. Emancipation, Will Smith's upcoming Apple TV+ thriller has added several new cast members, just a day after filming on the show was paused because of COVID. Variety reports:. Ben Foster, Charmaine Bingwa, Gilbert Owuor and...
TV SeriesApple Insider

Apple premieres new trailer for Apple TV+ series 'Truth Be Told'

The compelling true-crime drama returns to Apple TV+ as Poppy Parnell dives into a new case surrounding a childhood friend. "Truth Be Told," Apple's NAACP Image Award-winning drama, is making its return to the small screen on August 20. The second season will star Academy Award nominee Kate Hudson in her first lead role in a television series. This season, Poppy Parnell (Octavia Spencer) explores a new case surrounding her childhood friend and media mogul Micah Kieth (Kate Hudson.) As they search for Micah's husband's murderer, their friendship is put to the ultimate test.
TV SeriesPosted by
Primetimer

Hulu gives a series order to Emma Roberts-produced Tell Me Lies, starring Grace Van Patten

Roberts is executive producing the series based on Carola Lovering’s novel of the same name about a "tumultuous but intoxicating relationship as it unfolds over the course of 8 years," per Deadline. "When Lucy Albright (Van Patten) and Stephen DeMarco meet at college, they are at that formative age when seemingly mundane choices lead the way to irrevocable consequences. Although their relationship begins like any typical campus romance, they quickly fall into an addictive entanglement that will permanently alter not only their lives, but the lives of everyone around them."
TV Seriesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Netflix canceled the most watched series in the United States today

A crisis and a missed opportunity for Netflix? Manifest, the most viewed series on the platform in the United States, it was canceled by NBC after its third season and will have no new episodes. The news caused the disappointment of the millions of fans who are already calling for the streaming giant to take charge of the situation. What happened? Is its continuity possible?
TV & Videospurewow.com

This Terrifying New Movie Is Already Ranked #1 on Netflix After Only 4 Days

We’re majorly spooked by Netflix’s all-new slasher film (in the best way possible). Fear Street Part One: 1994—which is the first installment in the highly anticipated trilogy—recently premiered on the streaming service, and it’s already claimed a spot on Netflix’s list of most-watched movies. In the trailer, we’re introduced to...
TV & Videoswegotthiscovered.com

A Fantastic Gerard Butler Movie Is Dominating Netflix Today

Gerard Butler has had a varied career since his ascent to stardom in vampire horror Dracula 2000. Although he has taken on few voice roles, in each of the How to Train Your Dragon movies he memorably played Stoick the Vast, a Viking chieftain and father of series protagonist Hiccup. The third and final of them, The Hidden World, has landed straight into Netflix’s top ten.
Relationship AdvicePosted by
TVShowsAce

‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Wedding SHOCKER Sheila Tells Finn ‘I’m Your Mother’

Bold and the Beautiful fans are in for a huge treat with this Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) and Dr. John “Finn” Finnegan (Tanner Novlan) wedding day exclusive from ET. For weeks the drama has been unfolding on Bold and the Beautiful about what Finn’s big secret was. Just recently Finn told his Fiance Steffy with his dad Jack Finnegan (Ted King) standing by his side that he was adopted. Check out the exclusive sneak peek of the shocking moments. But remember things arent always how they seem when a super villainess is involved…

Comments / 0

Community Policy