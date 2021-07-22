Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

PEN15 will return next month with a special animated episode

Posted by 
Primetimer
Primetimer
 12 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Titled “Jacuzzi," the animated episode that Hulu is releasing on Aug. 27 will serve as the eighth episode of Season 2. “On vacation with Curtis, Anna and Maya are introduced to new crippling insecurities,” Hulu says of the episode. “The girls try to ignore them, but a mystical turn makes their self-doubt impossible to forget.”

www.primetimer.com

Comments / 0

Primetimer

Primetimer

Los Angeles, CA
12K+
Followers
14K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Keeping track of what's new and noteworthy in the world of television has never been more challenging. From a veteran team behind some of the web's favorite TV sites, Primetimer tracks the Peak TV era in real-time.

 https://www.primetimer.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pen15#Jacuzzi#Pen15
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
TV Series
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Comics
News Break
TV & Videos
Related
Florida StatePosted by
Deadline

Hulu’s ‘Pen15’ Animated Special Follows Maya And Anna To Florida

Hulu’s Pen15 is coloring outside the lines with a new animated special to be released on August 27 as part of its season 2 part 2 rollout. Episode 208 titled “Jacuzzi,” follows Anna (Anna Konkle) and Maya (Maya Erskine) as they go on a vacation to Florida with their families that leave them with new crippling insecurities. The girls try to ignore them, but a mystical turn makes their self-doubt impossible to forget.
TV SeriesVanity Fair

Pen15 Is Back With a Brilliantly Awkward Animated Special

Get a first look at “Jacuzzi,” which finds an animated Anna and Maya battling insecurities on a grungy Florida vacation. Pen15 is getting (even) weirder. Hulu’s critical darling, just nominated for an outstanding-comedy-series Emmy for the first half of its second season, is finally gearing up for its next run of episodes. But before season two returns in earnest with seven new installments, the show, written and cocreated by stars Maya Erskine and Anna Konkle and director Sam Zvibleman, will debut an animated special—and Vanity Fair has the exclusive first look.
TV Seriesepicstream.com

Why Is Kingdom: Ashin Of The North Made As A Special Episode

Kingdom: Ashin of the North has been sitting on the Trending Now on Netflix since its release on July 23. Obviously, this period drama film has piqued the interest of many, Kdrama fans or not. Many might wonder—especially those who haven’t seen the Kingdom series yet—why Kingdom: Ashin of the...
TV SeriesPosted by
Primetimer

Jeopardy! fans are ticked off Netflix removed classic episodes

Netflix has streamed collections of past Jeopardy! episodes since 2018. But on Thursday, Jeopardy! was pulled from the streaming service without warning. "Netflix removed Jeopardy with zero warning and I honestly don’t know the last time I’ve been this mad about something," tweeted Barstool Sports' Tommy Smokes. Netflix has yet to comment on Jeopardy!‘s removal or whether there will be new episodes added in the future.
TV SeriesPosted by
Primetimer

The Chi renewed for Season 5

Lena Waithe announced the renewal of her Showtime drama during an Instagram Live after her show’s Season 4 finale Sunday. “Season 5 of The Chi is coming. It is done. It is written,” she told fans, according to TVLine. Waithe went on to thank The Chi's fans for their loyalty and viewership through the show's "journey."
MoviesCOMICBOOKMOVIE.com

THE RETURN: See The Official Trailer For The Award-Winning Supernatural Thriller Ahead Of Next Month's Release

Although it has only premiered at film festivals until now, The Return has already gained some distinguished awards that bode well for the horror/thriller's reception. Not only did Richard Harmon receive the award for Best Actor at the New York City Horror Film Festival, but the movie itself claimed the title of Best Feature at the H.P. Lovecraft Film Festival.
TV & Videosdigitalspy.com

Holby City teases surprise return in next week's episode

Holby City's latest trailer confirms a surprise return in the NHS Improvement Director's seat. Emerging on the medical soap's Instagram today (July 21), this footage from yesterday's instalment reiterates that Guy Henry's Henrik Hanssen will be relieved of his duties by the Care Quality Commission [CQC]. An accompanying caption states:...
TV SeriesPosted by
Primetimer

Aubrey Plaza to star in Hulu drama pilot Olga Dies Dreaming

Based on the forthcoming novel by Xochitl Gonzalez, which is due to be released in January, Olga Dies Dreaming is the story of a Nuyorican brother and sister from gentrifying Sunset Park, Brooklyn who are reckoning with their absent, politically radical mother and their glittering careers among New York City’s elite in the wake of Hurricane Maria. Plaza plays the titular role of Olga Acevedo, "a renowned wedding planner whose surface successes mask a darker interior. For Olga, the pursuit of perfection has become a compulsive survival mechanism as she tries to climb as far from her past as she can. Still, she can’t shake the feeling that the important people she knows don’t see her as their equals and this nagging sense that her success is an illusion always leaves her wanting more." Gonzalez is adapting her novel for the pilot. If picked up, Olga Dies Dreaming would be Plaza's first regular TV role since FX's Legion.
WWEPWMania

NXT Matches For Next Week, Episodes Confirmed For Syfy

It was confirmed during this week’s WWE NXT episode that the next two episodes will be airing on Syfy. As noted, NXT is being taped this week and moved from the USA Network to Syfy because of NBCUniversal airing The Olympics from Tokyo, Japan. As of now, just the July...
TV SeriesPosted by
Primetimer

Peacock's The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air drama reboot delayed after showrunner change

The Hollywood Reporter reports that showrunner Chris Collins has exited the reboot, with Collins' lieutenants T.J. Brady and Rasheed Newson taking over. "Originally eyed to premiere this year, Peacock landed the dramatic reboot inspired by Morgan Cooper’s viral video in September with a two-season order following a fierce bidding war that included bids from Netflix and HBO Max," reports The Hollywood Reporter's Lesley Goldberg. "The series, which is now expected to bow in 2022, has not yet begun casting. Sources say Brady and Newson — a writing duo whose credits include Showtime’s The Chi and The CW’s The 100 — are taking over after The Wire and Sons of Anarchy alum Collins and producers including (Will) Smith, Quincy Jones, Benny Medina and original series creators Andy and Susan Borowitz mutually parted ways."
TV Seriesnerdly.co.uk

Pop Addled – Episode 264: ‘Loki’ Series Special

Another week, another episode of the Pop Addled podcast, part of the ever-growing podcast roster here on Nerdly!. Pop Addled is a pop culture podcast with nerd tendencies. Join Keenan, Sam and Timmy as they discuss movies, music, video games, sports, TV, comics, and any intersection thereof. Their brains have been thoroughly addled by pop culture and they’re here to share their twisted thoughts with you!
WWE411mania.com

AEW Not Doing A Special Show For 100th Episode

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that AEW Dynamite will be airings its 100th episode soon but the company will not be doing a special show for the milestone. This is mostly due to the fact they aren’t sure what should count as the 100th episode. One week they had two episodes of Dynamite and one week had a late night episode and the feeling is they were undecided if it should count.
Books & Literaturebookriot.com

Episode 87 The Return of the Toaster Oven

It’s WIR Book Club time again! Jess and Trisha discuss Wrong Number, Right Woman by Jae and then talk about their most anticipated romances for the rest of 2021. Subscribe to the podcast via RSS, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or Stitcher. To get even more romance recs and news, sign up...
MusicBLABBERMOUTH.NET

THE OFFSPRING To Play Special 'iHeartRadio Live' Concert Next Month

THE OFFSPRING will play a very special live concert, "iHeartRadio Live With The Offspring", on August 12. During the show, THE OFFSPRING will perform music from its latest album, "Let The Bad Times Roll", as well as fan favorites from previous LPs, and talk about "Let The Bad Times Roll" and more during an exclusive question-and-answer session with iHeartRadio's Booker in front of a live audience at the iHeartRadio Theater LA.
Video GamesNintendo World Report

Smashterpieces Podcast Episode 35: Animal Crossing

I'm so tired of hearing about adorable nieces who want a fish. Welcome to the first and likely final meeting of this HOA, we’re glad you’ve taken the time out of your busy schedule to be with us today. We don’t want to keep you here for too long so let’s just go ahead and jump into it, shall we?
TV SeriesPosted by
Primetimer

Loki writers should stop revealing all the interesting ideas that didn't make the show

"In the weeks following the season one finale, we have been getting a lot of information about ideas the writers have had that either didn’t pan out, or got chopped by the powers that be—from the Sylvie episode which would have given us a lot more backstory for the second lead character of the series to all the chaotic sex that Loki was supposed to be having," says Princess Weekes. "All of those things sound fun and interesting, and most importantly, they are Loki-centric things—more of that D.B. Cooper-type stuff that the trailer focused on, making us think that would be part of the story. I know this is something that writers do a lot online, but a lot of the time, it just makes things more divisive. It is fine for fans to not have answers or insights into every single aspect of the process. All that was accomplished by letting us know that, in earlier drafts of Avengers: Endgame, Hawkeye was the one who died instead of Black Widow, for example, was making us angrier. That’s not to say there’s never anything to gain from these conversations. The fourth wall has been down for a long time, since we no longer lack total access to writers and creators, and in may ways, that has allowed us to have insight from LGBTQ creators about the fights they have had to get better representation. It is important to know that Kate Herron fought for that little bit of bisexual representation on Loki because, while it certainly may not be hitting the mark entirely, it gives insight to that fact that even that much is something that is a battle. Those are stories worth sharing and giving context into the mindset of Disney." Weekes adds: "I think this kind of story and information works best after the series is done. The whims of the audience getting so deeply pushed onto writers during the creative process is not always a good thing, especially with harassment often mixed in. At least when a series ends or the writers don’t talk as much, we can just be told Easter eggs or get confirmation for certain things—not hints at better storylines they weren’t allowed to do."

Comments / 0

Community Policy