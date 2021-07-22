Cancel
Damon Wayans Jr. to host Peacock's Frogger game show

The former Happy Endings star will host the game show adaptation of the classic video game Frogger. NFL Network Good Morning Football host Kyle Brandt will serve as Wayans’ co-host. Peacock has ordered 13 hour-long episodes of Frogger.

