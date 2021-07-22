Anna Torv cast in the key role of Tess on The Last of Us

HBO's star studded adaptation of The Last Of Us is moving and shaking along, and our latest update is that one of the most important characters of the game has been cast. Originally, Tess was intended to be the antagonist of The Last Of Us. As smugglers, Tess and Joel would have been tasked with Ellie's extraction from the Quarantine Zone in order to develop a cure for the cordyceps virus from her innate immunity. However, Tess's brother would have lost his life in the conflict between the smugglers and the military and she would have blamed Joel for the tragedy. In her rage, she would have hunted Joel and Ellie across the country with a ragtag group of henchmen, and eventually caught them after their trip to Salt Lake City.