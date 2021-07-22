Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

Anna Torv cast in the key role of Tess on The Last of Us

Posted by 
Primetimer
Primetimer
 12 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Fringe and Mindhunter alum will play “a smuggler and hardened survivor in a post-pandemic world" in a recurring guest-starring role on the HBO series based on the popular video game. Tess is a key figure in the first game.

www.primetimer.com

Comments / 0

Primetimer

Primetimer

Los Angeles, CA
12K+
Followers
14K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Keeping track of what's new and noteworthy in the world of television has never been more challenging. From a veteran team behind some of the web's favorite TV sites, Primetimer tracks the Peak TV era in real-time.

 https://www.primetimer.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anna Torv
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Last Of Us#Hbo#The First Game#Mindhunter#Hbo
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
TV Series
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Celebrities
Related
TV SeriesPosted by
GAMINGbible

HBO's 'The Last Of Us' Has Found The Perfect Tess

HBO's star studded adaptation of The Last Of Us is moving and shaking along, and our latest update is that one of the most important characters of the game has been cast. Originally, Tess was intended to be the antagonist of The Last Of Us. As smugglers, Tess and Joel would have been tasked with Ellie's extraction from the Quarantine Zone in order to develop a cure for the cordyceps virus from her innate immunity. However, Tess's brother would have lost his life in the conflict between the smugglers and the military and she would have blamed Joel for the tragedy. In her rage, she would have hunted Joel and Ellie across the country with a ragtag group of henchmen, and eventually caught them after their trip to Salt Lake City.
TV & VideosEW.com

After Mindhunter, Anna Torv joins HBO's The Last of Us in significant role

Since Mindhunter is pretty much caput for the time being at Netflix, we at least get to see one of its standout performers, Anna Torv, in a new capacity. Torv has been cast in HBO's The Last of Us in a recurring guest star role, and it's one that gamers know very well. The Fringe alum will play Tess, who's described as a smuggler and hardened survivor in a post-pandemic world.
TV Seriestalesbuzz.com

Anna Torv To Recur As Tess In HBO Series Adaptation – Talesbuzz

Fringe alum Anna Torv has joined the cast of HBO’s The Last of Us in a recurring role opposite Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey. The series, based on the widely popular 2014 PlayStation game of the same name, hails from Chernobyl’s Craig Mazin and The Last Of Us creator Neil Druckmann.
TV SeriesTV Fanatic

The Last of Us

HBO's The Last of Us Casts Anna Torv in Pivotal Role. Anna Torvi is joining HBO's adaptation of The Last of Us, it has been announced. Which videogame character is she playing? Get all the details. The Last of Us Ordered to Series at HBO. The Last of Us has...
TV SeriesPlayStation LifeStyle

Mindhunter and Fringe Actress Anna Torv to Play Tess in The Last of Us HBO Series

Following the announcement of several new cast members last week, HBO has revealed that it has cast Mindhunter and Fringe actress Anna Torv in the role of Tess in its upcoming The Last of Us series. Torv will play Tess opposite Mandalorian and Narcos actor Pedro Pascal as Joel, as well as Game of Thrones’ Bella Ramsey as Ellie.
TV SeriesMovieWeb

The Last of Us Fan Offers Video Tour of the HBO Set, Anna Torv Officially Joins the Cast

With recent reports suggesting that HBO have been spending Game of Thrones amounts of money on video game based series The Last of Us, there has been no shortage of on-set leaks and the latest set of images and videos have some courtesy of an unlikely source - a fan who managed to just walk onto the set of the show and have a good look around. While there were no cast members in sight, which was terribly unfortunate, there is no doubting that the images are taken on the set and they give a good look at what can be expected when the series arrives.
CelebritiesPosted by
E! News

Busy Philipps' Child Birdie Silverstein Cast in First Major Acting Role

Busy Philipps' child Birdie Silverstein is making a splash in Hollywood and feeling the love. On Thursday, July 22, Gloria Calderón Kellett, who co-created the recent Netflix comedy series One Day at a Time, announced on Twitter that her forthcoming Amazon series With Love will include Birdie in a recurring role. This marks the first major acting gig for Birdie, 12, who uses they/them pronouns and years ago appeared in a couple episodes of Busy's ABC sitcom Cougar Town.
MoviesPosted by
GamesRadar+

She-Hulk reportedly casts Arrow actor Josh Segarra in an unknown role

She-Hulk has reportedly added another actor to its impressive cast. Deadline reports that Josh Segarra has joined the line-up in an unknown role. Segarra is probably best known for his role as Adrian Chase, AKA Prometheus, on The CW's Arrow show. He also appeared as CO Stefanovic in Netflix's Orange is the New Black, and can next be seen in HBO Max's The Other Two.
TV Seriesspoilertv.com

The Game - Brittany Daniel & Pooch Hall To Reprise Roles + More Casting News

Paramount+, the streaming service from ViacomCBS, today announced several new cast members joining the service’s revival of the groundbreaking series The Game, including Adriyan Rae (“Chicago Fire”) as Brittany Pitts, the daughter of Jason and Kelly Pitts; Vaughn Hebron (“Tyler Perry’s The Oval”) as Jamison Fields, an undrafted free agent; and Analisa Velez (“Sneaky Pete”) as Raquel Navarro, Brittany’s best friend. Legacy players Brittany Daniel (“Cheaper by the Dozen”) and Pooch Hall (“Ray Donovan”) will make special appearances, reprising their roles as Kelly Pitts and Derwin Davis, respectively.
TV & VideosPosted by
Primetimer

Hometowns and High Drama on The Bachelorette, and HBO Probes Small Town News

Katie Thurston meets her potential in-laws tonight on The Bachelorette before an unexpected turn of events has her questioning her participation in the whole enterprise. Also today: HBO debuts Small Town News: KPVM Pahrump, Team USA competes for Olympic gold in the women’s gymnastics floor final, and their male counterparts tackle the vault and rings. Here’s what’s new and noteworthy on TV this Monday:
TV SeriesPosted by
Primetimer

Aubrey Plaza to star in Hulu drama pilot Olga Dies Dreaming

Based on the forthcoming novel by Xochitl Gonzalez, which is due to be released in January, Olga Dies Dreaming is the story of a Nuyorican brother and sister from gentrifying Sunset Park, Brooklyn who are reckoning with their absent, politically radical mother and their glittering careers among New York City’s elite in the wake of Hurricane Maria. Plaza plays the titular role of Olga Acevedo, "a renowned wedding planner whose surface successes mask a darker interior. For Olga, the pursuit of perfection has become a compulsive survival mechanism as she tries to climb as far from her past as she can. Still, she can’t shake the feeling that the important people she knows don’t see her as their equals and this nagging sense that her success is an illusion always leaves her wanting more." Gonzalez is adapting her novel for the pilot. If picked up, Olga Dies Dreaming would be Plaza's first regular TV role since FX's Legion.
Moviesjustjaredjr.com

Cierra Ramirez Cast In Leading Role In Upcoming Indie Movie!

The 26-year-old Good Trouble star and executive producer has been cast in the upcoming movie The Re-Education of Molly Singer, Deadline reveals. She will take on a leading role along with previously announced Britt Robertson, Ty Simpkins, Nico Santos, Holland Roden, Jaime Pressly, and Wendie Malick. “🥰🥰🥰 so grateful &...
TV Seriescelebratingthesoaps.com

The Young And The Restless Spoilers: Summer Tells All, Tara Unravels, Sally’s Terror

The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal a new preview has been released and it looks explosive. Phyllis Summers (Michelle Stafford) pries the truth out of Summer Newman (Hunter King). She vows to make Summer’s blackmailer pay dearly. Meanwhile, Tara Locke (Elizabeth Leiner) unravels as Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope) has a terrified look on her face.
Posted by
TVShowsAce

‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Wedding SHOCKER Sheila Tells Finn ‘I’m Your Mother’

Bold and the Beautiful fans are in for a huge treat with this Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) and Dr. John “Finn” Finnegan (Tanner Novlan) wedding day exclusive from ET. For weeks the drama has been unfolding on Bold and the Beautiful about what Finn’s big secret was. Just recently Finn told his Fiance Steffy with his dad Jack Finnegan (Ted King) standing by his side that he was adopted. Check out the exclusive sneak peek of the shocking moments. But remember things arent always how they seem when a super villainess is involved…

Comments / 0

Community Policy