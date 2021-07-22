Michelle Monaghan will play identical twins in Netflix psychological thriller limited series Echoes
13 Reasons Why's Brian Yorkey will produce Echoes from writer Vanessa Gazy. According to Deadline, "Echoes is a mystery thriller about identical twins Leni and Gina, both portrayed by Monaghan, who share a dangerous secret. Since they were children, Leni and Gina secretly have swapped lives, culminating in a double life as adults: They share two homes, two husbands and a child, but everything in their perfectly choreographed world is thrown into disarray when one of the sisters goes missing."www.primetimer.com
