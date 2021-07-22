Cancel
TV Series

Michelle Monaghan will play identical twins in Netflix psychological thriller limited series Echoes

Primetimer
Primetimer
 12 days ago
13 Reasons Why's Brian Yorkey will produce Echoes from writer Vanessa Gazy. According to Deadline, "Echoes is a mystery thriller about identical twins Leni and Gina, both portrayed by Monaghan, who share a dangerous secret. Since they were children, Leni and Gina secretly have swapped lives, culminating in a double life as adults: They share two homes, two husbands and a child, but everything in their perfectly choreographed world is thrown into disarray when one of the sisters goes missing."

