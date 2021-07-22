Michelle Monaghan will play identical twins in Netflix psychological thriller limited series Echoes

Tags: Masters Of The Universe: Revelation, Netflix, Sarah Michelle Gellar, Tony Todd. Well, the moment we’ve been waiting for has arrived, MASTERS OF THE UNIVERSE: REVELATION is now available on Netflix and those of us He-Man fans have started binge-watching since last night at midnight. Part 1 is pretty short, so it would take quickly for you to sit through the entire five episodes. If you noticed on rottentomatoes alone, much less on IMDb, there is an ocean divide between what the critics feel about the show and what the fans/audiences think about it. Clearly, the new direction that Kevin Smith and his creative team decided for this re-imagining received mixed responses.