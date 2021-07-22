Cancel
Paramount, CA

Paramount+'s making-of The Godfather series The Offer casts Anthony Ippolito as Al Pacino

The Grand Army alum will take on the role of Pacino, who earned an Oscar nomination for his breakout role of Michael Corleone in The Godfather.

