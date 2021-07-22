OPINION: Lamar college tuition reduction is further boost for SE Texans

If anyone in Southeast Texas needed any more reasons to further their education at one of the three Lamar state colleges, they just got it. Thanks in large part to leadership by state Rep. Dade Phelan of Beaumont, Speaker of the Texas House of Representatives, tuition at the three schools will be reduced even more this fall thanks to an additional $17 million in funding in the recently approved state budget. This affects the state colleges in Port Arthur and Orange as well as the Lamar Institute of Technology.